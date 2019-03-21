Welcome to new members Driftless Provisions.
Owners Ryan Wagner and Justin VerMeer are passionate about sharing the story of the Driftless. They summarize their products this way, "We are making dry-cured salami which is a superlative of taste, texture, and artisanship. The final result, a raw, but miraculously shelf-stable sausage, is the culmination of an astonishment if intention of effort. From breeding to raising to processing to tending during fermentation and drying to delivery and preparation at homes far afield, this process involves stewardship, thoughtfulness, and care." Check out their website for more information or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
Coffee tasting, March 30
Interested in learning more about what Kickapoo Coffee does and why they do it? Thirsty to try more of their coffees? Just looking to expand your general coffee knowledge? Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Spring planting workshops
Spring planting workshops will be held at Deep Rooted Organics Saturdays, March 30, April 6, 13 and 20, and Sundays, April 7 and 14. All workshops start at 1 p.m.
During the workshops you will be able to design and plant your own hanging basket(s) and/or ground planter(s). Bring your own or choose from the many selections of hanging baskets and planters that will be on hand. You will receive a tour of the flower greenhouse, flower descriptions and growing information on various flower varieties. Leave your planted items with at the greenhouse and they will be taken care of until the weather permits. Snacks and refreshments will be served. More information is at http://www.deeprootedorganics.com/events
David Rovics with Sandler Waggoner, March 24
Driftless Books and Music is open for the season. For more information, visit the Driftless Books and Music Facebook page.
Friends of VMH Craft Show, April 4
View and purchase homemade and handcrafted items from local vendors at the Friends of VMH Craft Show and Bake Sale April 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Plenty of variety to choose from with free admission. Support the hard and unique work of your community members. Craft show is located in the VMH Medical Office Building on the lower level. If you have questions about the event, call 637-2101 or visit the VMH Facebook page.
Walk-A Fundraiser, April 5
Celebrate and support the 2019 season of the Wisconsin Roots Music Cooperative
Join Driftless Books and Music and the Wisconsin Roots Cooperative on Friday, April 5, for an evening full of music and community. Pass holders will start at Parrish Music on Main Street, and enjoy a showcase of acoustic performers. The show will move to the Masonic Lodge for the next round and bring you to your feet. The walk will progress to end out with a bang at the Tap House 138 to dance the night away with a doubleheader with local favorites TUGG and Natty Nation!
Parrish Music, 5-6:30 p.m.: Fran Felton, Tracy Mangold and Friends, The Parrishes, Catherine and Ted
Tangled Hickory Wine Bar and Cocktail Lounge, 6:30-8 p.m.: Lou Shields and Russell Pedersen CD release
Masonic Temple Building (Viroqua), 8-9:30 p.m.: Andy Hughes, The Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers and Merry Weathers
Tap House 138 at the American Legion, 9:30 p.m.-Close: TUGG and Natty Nation
Get your $25 passes now for this one-of-a-kind event that is guaranteed to be a blast, and support another season of this unique music cooperative right here in our backyard. You will receive entry to all music, and the new 2019 "Best Of" Compilation CD. Tickets are available on the Facebook event page.
