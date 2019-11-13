It’s not too late, but the deadline is approaching for Twinklefest parade entries. Please be in touch with the Viroqua Chamber Main Street office by calling 608-637-2575 or emailing nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com for an application. The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. For additional information about the parade, please visit the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page. Event sponsors are Vernon Memorial Healthcare, Xcel Energy and Taphouse 138.
Bell-ringing to begin
The Salvation Army bell ringing will begin on Nov. 16 and goes through Dec 24. Indoor locations are at Quillin's and the Viroqua Food Co-op. Outdoor locations are at Walmart and Nelson Agri-Center. A special Salvation Army bell-ringing day will be at Walmart Nov. 29. That day they will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots and ringing for The Salvation Army.
To schedule a shift at the Viroqua Food Co-op and Nelson Agri-Center, contact Karen Dahl at 637-7710 or kdahl@mwt.net. To schedule a shift at Walmart and Quillin’s, contact Linda Gilardi at 637-2216 or gilardi2@frontiernet.net.
Tom Papa, Nov. 15
Tom Papa will be at The Historic Temple Theatre Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25.
With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices today in film, TV, radio, podcasts, and on the live stage.
A regular on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Conan," Tom’s third stand-up special, "Human Mule," premiered on Amazon and Hulu in March.
Tom is also head writer and regular performer on the legendary radio show, "Live From Here," the latest incarnation of the legendary radio show, "A Prairie Home Companion." His first book "Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas" debuted in June 2018. - tompapa.com
YIHS show, Nov. 15-16 & 22-23
Nov. 15-16 and 22-23 Youth Initiative High School Presents: “Much Ado About Nothing." Tickets can be purchased at https://yihs.ludus.com. The show will be presented at the Landmark Center, 500 E. Jefferson St., Viroqua, at 7:30 p.m.
Events at The Commons
Nov. 15 (7 p.m.) -- Bad Axe Extinction Rebellion presents a talk by Laila Bernhardt: "Heading for Extinction (and What to Do About It)." Learn the truth that is rapidly emerging about the 6th Great Extinction Event unfolding today, and discuss how we can respond locally.
Nov. 16 (7 p.m.) T -- Madison-based music ensemble brings their audience favorite that's been receiving rave reviews: a live performance of their original score to accompany Godfrey Reggio's towering masterpiece of poetic cinema, "Koyaanisqatsi." This wordless film defined an entire genre of film, and this is an amazing opportunity to see the film set to entirely different music. Don't miss it!
Nov. 22 (7 p.m.) -- Acclaimed storyteller Tracy Chipman shares an evening of storytelling: "The Wild Land Dreaming." What if we can birth a new story through our deep listening and our wild & uncolonized imaginations?
Nov. 28 (1-5 p.m.) -- The Commons is offering a free potluck community dinner during a four-hour window on Thanksgiving Day. All the traditional, local dishes will be available. Meals for 100 people will be provided. RSVP preferred.
VWA,Nov. 19
The Vernon Women's Alliance meeting will be held at the American Legion/Tap House 138 Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m.
Vernon Women's Alliance is a dynamic network of local women. Making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the 3rd Tuesday of every month, 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Baking class, Nov. 19
The Viroqua Food Co-op will offer the class Naturally Sweet Baking at the co-op on Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.
The holidays are a time for comforting, delicious foods, which usually includes something sweet. However, many of those sugary foods leave us feeling less than healthy afterwards, and offer little nutrition as well. In this class, you will learn about natural sweeteners, that are more healthful than their refined counterparts, and how to use them in your holiday baking. Several recipes will be made in class to try; participants will take home recipes as well. The instructor is Laura Poe Mathes
The cost is $20 for VFC owners/$25 for non-owners. Advanced registration is required. Register at VFC customer service desk or call the VFC 608-637-7511. Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/5
Branding 101, Nov. 21
Branding 101 will be offered at Western Technical College Nov. 21 at noon.
Branding is one of the most important aspects of marketing a business or non profit entity and one that is sometimes overlooked. What is your story? The font that you use in all of your communication? Your corporate brand standards? Is your messaging consistent and coming from "one voice"? If you're unsure of any of these things, this workshop is for you. Free for Chamber members and just $10 for the general public. If you are a member and aren't able to make the morning session, no worries! We will provide you a password and a link to view at home at your leisure.
Las Cafeteras, Nov. 23
Las Cafeteras will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
Born and raised east of the Los Angeles river, Las Cafeteras have taken the music scene by storm with their infectious live performances, remixing roots music to tell modern day stories, creating vibrant musical fusion with a unique sound and positive message.
Using traditional instruments like the quijada (donkey jawbone) and tarima (a wooden platform), Las Cafeteras sing in English and Spanish and add a remix of sounds, from rock to hip-hop to rancheras, using music as a vehicle to build bridges among different cultures and communities, to create "a world where many worlds fit."- lascafeteras.com
Tickets are $20.
Coffee tasting, Nov. 30
Kickapoo Coffee's monthly coffee tasting and roastery tour will be held at the Kickapoo Coffee roastery on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. Their roastery is located inside the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public.
Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
