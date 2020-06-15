Street Talk:: Executive director to leave position

Dear Viroqua,
It has been a tremendous honor to work with all of you for the last six years and I am filled with gratitude for all of the friendships I have made and for the important work that has been done. I have accepted a new position in Madison working with entrepreneurs and start-ups, two things I am incredibly passionate about, with some really fantastic people.
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is in incredibly capable hands, as my staff and Board of Directors are passionate supporters of this community and will continue to offer innovative, grass-roots economic development programming and fantastic events. Thank you all again, from the bottom of my heart for an incredible journey.
My family and I will not be relocating because we love it here and there is no place in the entire world like the Driftless Area!! This will be my final Street Talk column. Staff will take over for the short term to keep you informed and up-to-date about all things Viroqua. The Executive Committee of the Viroqua Chamber Main Street has named, Board President, Jess Reed interim Executive Director.
Farmers Market
Come join us at our new COVID-19 version of our Farmers Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. We are working to make sure it's as safe as it can be, but it will take your help and cooperation to make that happen. The market is on Rock Avenue, between Terhune and Jefferson, pedestrian traffic only. We will be limiting the number of shoppers at one time.
Reminders of our rules:
- Masks are encouraged, otherwise use a cloth face covering to protect both yourself and others. Masks will be available free of charge while supplies last.
- Please do not visit the market if you are sick or a member of a high-risk group.
- Please do not shop in groups. It’s best to send one person to the market to shop for your entire household.
- Avoid using your cellphone at the market (this increases your safety by ensuring you are not transferring germs from the market onto your phone).
- Always maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet while shopping and waiting in line.
- Follow instructions and rules set up to maintain distancing and traffic flow. Do not cross the street and disrupt the one-way directions, they are there to help maintain distancing.
- Do not touch produce; verbalize your request and the vendor will pack up items for you.
- Do not touch your face after a monetary transaction. Cleanse your hands as soon as possible. Hand sanitizer solution will be available throughout the market.
As always, a huge shout-out our sponsors: Organic Valley, Campbell Family Homes, LLC., Kickapoo Coffee, now Wonderstate Coffee, VARC, Inc., Citizens First Bank, and countless anonymous donors who made free vending possible for all farmers and artisans.
We’re All In grant deadline approaches
WEDC We're All In grant program goes live June 15. All qualifying VCMS Member Businesses are encouraged to apply. Business owners should email nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com to receive the required community acknowledgement letter. https://wedc.org/programs-and-res…/wai-small-business-grant/
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.