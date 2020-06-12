Street Talk: Farmers Market returns Saturday

The Farmers Market returns to downtown Viroqua on Saturday, June 13. The market will be located on parts of Terhune and Rock in Downtown Viroqua from 8 a.m.-noon.
Vendors will be masked and attendees will be expected to wear masks and observe six-foot distances when possible.
Hand sanitizer will be available and a team of volunteers and staff will be on site to ensure a positive and safe experience for market attendees.
Traffic flow at the market will be in one direction as indicated by signage. We will have masks available for those who do not bring one. Refusal to mask will not be tolerated.
Thank you to our sponsors: Organic Valley, Kickapoo Coffee, Campbell Family Homes, VARC and several amazing community members who have contributed to make the market a reality this year.
Thanks to their support, all vendor fees have been waived and our Farmers and Artisans have each saved $200. What a lovely way to support the community! If you have questions about the market, please do not hesitate to reach out. Kollin, market manager, is available to assist: promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com
VARC, Inc.-Moonlight Cinema June 13 and 14
Enjoy Knives Out on June 13 and Abominable on June 14. Wood fired pizza available on site. Family pass: $40, couple pass, $25. For tickets visit: varcinc.com or follow the ink on their Facebook page. About the movie showings:
The entrance will open 60 minutes before showtime.
- All ticket sales must occur online in advance. No walk-in entries, please. Vehicles are not permitted to enter after the show starts.
- Drivers license must be presented at the time of entry, and should match the ticket holder name. Ticket (electronic or printed receipt) must be presented at entrance — no exceptions.
- Cancellations or postponements may occur as a result of inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Guests will be emailed prior to the event and may elect to substitute their ticket sale for a future event, as available. Refunds will be given only if an event is cancelled, please plan accordingly.
- Movies are shown on a 30 x 17 Airscreen with vehicles parked in a designated area.
- Sound is available through a radio transmitter, therefore a working FM radio (standard in most vehicles) or app that airs FM frequencies is required.
- As they are available, we will be hosting food trucks! Support local businesses by purchasing food and drinks. Be sure to check their individual requirements for payment, etc. They are separate businesses from The Moonlight Cinema.
- Restrictions and protocols will be in place for both movie-goers and staff to ensure safe viewing.
- Limited space is available.
- Ticketed guests must read and agree to the Audience Guidelines which appear on the website.
Viroqua Revolving Loan Program
Now is a great time to apply for resources for your business via the city of Viroqua Revolving Loan Program. The loan rates have six months of zero payments and are just 1%, making it an affordable option. The fund has just over $100,000 for lending, so please be in touch if you need assistance with the application process. The application can be found online: https://viroqua-wisconsin.com/city-of-viroqua/city-services/viroqua-revolving-loan-fund
On the website you will also find detailed information about the terms and loan as well as all required materials for funding. If you have questions please email: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
WEDC opportunities to fund your business
We’re All In grant initiative. The program will provide $2,500 grants to 30,000 small businesses. It is designed to help small businesses get back on their feet amid the COVID-19 pandemic while also encouraging them to adopt best practices to keep employees, customers and communities safe.
Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and announced by Gov. Tony Evers on May 18 We’re All In Announcement, the grants will help small businesses with the costs of business interruption or for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent, mortgages and inventory.
The website with the program details will be live by Monday afternoon. Please check back then at www.wedc.org . The Viroqua Chamber Main Street will be available to provide statements about your business to assist with the grant application. Please reach out and we will provide these statements via email: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
