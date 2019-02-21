A healing technologies conference will be held at Zero Point Hypnosis Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is the second annual conference. Local practitioners of cutting edge healing modalities will be speaking and demonstrating their skills and talents. Presentations will go for most of the day and practitioners will be available at their table to answer questions. They will have everything from chiropractic, to sound healing, evolutionary astrology and Zero Balancing, hypnosis and herbalism, and much more. For more information, visit the Zero Point Hypnosis Facebook page.
Coffee tasting, Feb. 23
Interested in learning more about what Kickapoo Coffee does and why they do it? Thirsty to try more of their coffees? Just looking to expand your general coffee knowledge? Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. noon. at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back), Viroqua. This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
6 Guitars, Feb. 23
6 Guitars will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. 6 Guitars is one guy, one guitar—a pitch-perfect blend of music, comedy and characters. Actor and musician Chase Padgett portrays six different guitar-playing characters each sharing their own style of music. Great songs from each genre showcase his breathtaking musicianship. Tickets are $15-$25 at httix.com
ABC Dinner Series,
Feb. 24
The ABC Dinner Series has returned! The Driftless Café welcomes Chef Sean Pharr from Mint Mark in Madison to the Driftless Region. Tickets are $65 for a five course-dinner, paired beside five courses of beer from Toppling and Goliath beer company. Call the Cafe at 608-637-7778 to purchase your tickets today! There is limited seating to these events, and tickets go fast. For more information, visit the Driftless Café Facebook page.
Women’s self defense class, March 2
In today’s world, there are many reasons why women should be concerned about their personal safety as well as their families. Learn the mindset and simple techniques necessary to protect yourself. Vernon Women’s Alliance is hosting Women’s Self Defense Classes on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Viroqua Athletic Club in the lower level of the Landmark Center.
Classes that will be taught by Gayle Nielsen and Melanie Martinez. There will be a morning Mother and Daughter Class from 9 a.m. to noon geared towards girls 10-18 years old and a female guardian. There will also be a Women’s Class from 1-4 p.m. that is provided for women over 18 years old. Classes are $20 for participants over 18 years old and $10 for under 18 years old. Space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Emily Rozeske at ejrozeske@gmail.com or 608-632-6540.
Spa Night, March 8
In honor of International Women’s Day, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Spa Night event for high school women. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 8, from 6-9 p.m. at the library. The event will include inspiring speakers, hair, makeup, and nail workshops, catered appetizers, a photo booth, gift bags, and more. Any area high school student is welcome to attend. Registration is required, as space is limited. Register by stopping by the circulation desk or calling the library at 637-7151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.