The final Viroqua Farmers Market of the Season is Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
We appreciate Vernon Communications for their support and sponsorship this year and we also thank our farmers and vendors for another fabulous season. Sign-ups for the 2020 Farmers Market and Night Market will be on our website at the end of November.
VCMS membership meeting, Oct. 23
Join us Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. at the Historic Temple Theatre for service and membership updates, event updates and plans for Twinklefest and Small Biz Saturday, as well as vision and dental sign-ups, and updates on North Side Business Development from City of Viroqua Administrator Nate Torres. Meet new members and Pop Up Shops and hear all about our work on a health insurance plan for members with a guest from Kunkel & Associates. Members will also be voting on new board of directors candidates for three-year terms
