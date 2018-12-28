It’s New Year’s resolution time and there are so many amazing facilities in Viroqua ready to help you meet your fitness goals.
The VMH Wellness Center is celebrating their first birthday with a “try us out for free” week Jan. 6-12. Enrollment fee is waived and first 50 newbies get a backpack and water bottle. Visit the Wellness Center’s Facebook page for additional specials, classes and hours of operation. Pura Vida has you covered when it comes to yoga with a special low rate of $30 for one month of unlimited hot yoga for new students. Check out www.viroquayoga.com for additional details. Join Anytime Fitness Viroqua for just $1 and get your first month free, two free training sessions and a customized 30-day workout program.
Author visit, Jan. 8
On Jan. 8, Local author Larry Scheckel will speak about his book, “Murder in Wisconsin-The Clara Olson Case,” a true story of romance and courtship, intrigue and murder, set in northern Crawford County in 1926. The program is free and refreshments will be served. The talk starts at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Vernon County Museum, corner of South Main and South streets in Viroqua. For more information, call 637-7396.
Business owner meet up, Jan. 9
Come to the Simonson Real Estate Offices, 612 Broadway St., Cashton, for a business owner meet up Jan. 9 at 8 a.m.
Join us for a positive, informal meeting of Cashton and Viroqua-area business owners. This group comes up with creative marketing solutions in order to lift up the local business community as a whole. All are welcome to come network and problem solve. Contact Carolyn Zick with questions, czick@bankofcashton.com. More information is on Facebook.
