Creamery Creek Senior Living welcomes Viroqua area seniors who are interested in improving their quality of life through fitness to join their classes, free of charge. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Live 2 B Healthy—Senior Exercise Class will be offered at 9:45 a.m. Those who attend the classes will have the opportunity to participate in a new on-site fitness program conducted by certified personal trainers from Live 2 B Healthy®. Three times each week, up to 25 residents will participate in an exercise class that supports their commitment to a healthy lifestyle.
Each participant’s fitness is assessed twice per year against a baseline test. Many studies have concluded that regular exercise allows senior citizens to improve balance and reduce falling; control weight and diabetes; lower risk of heart disease and stroke; improve sleeping and eating habits; improve cognitive skills and even reduce medication.
Live 2 B Healthy® is an industry leader in senior fitness because of their age-specific exercises, nationally certified trainers, consistent on-site programs and class design that focuses on both results and enjoyable socialization.
Seniors of all abilities are welcome. For more information, go to www.creamerycreekseniorliving.com
Farmers Market, June 22
The Farmers Market is the place to be on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More than 50 local vendors and plenty of community spirit. Vernon Communications sponsores the Farmers Market.
Star Wars trilogy continues, June 22, 29
“Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back” will be shown at The Historic Temple Theatre June 22 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
“Star Wars: Episode VI—Return of the Jedi,” the last of the Star Wars trilogy, will be shown at The Historic Temple Theatre June 29 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
Tickets for each movie are $5. For more information, visit www.httix.com
Branding 101 workshop, June 24
A Branding 101 workshop will be held at Viroqua Chamber Main Street on June 24 from 8-10 a.m.
Branding is one of the most important aspects of marketing a business or non profit entity and one that is sometimes overlooked. What is your story? The font that you use in all of your communication? Your corporate brand standards? If you’re unsure of any of these things, this workshop is for you.
Free for Chamber members and just $10 for the general public. If you are a member and aren’t able to make the morning session, no worries! We will provide you a password and a link to view at home at your leisure. Facebook event, https://www.facebook.com/events/606414299856579/
Grant writing workshop, June 26
A grant writing workshop will be held at Viroqua Chamber Main Street on June 26 from noon-2 p.m.
Todd Mandel, owner of Building Mighty Communities will join us to talk about the basics of grant writing from best practices to how to find grants for your business.
This is a useful workshop for your organization or business. Public welcome, free to Chamber Members, just $10 for nonmembers. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1379603015511130/
Viroqua Beer Walk, June 28
The Viroqua Beer Walk is June 28 at 6 p.m. Enjoy delicious local food and craft beer at 20 stops in downtown Viroqua. This event was a huge hit last year and we can’t wait to share some of the fun new additions for 2019! Tickets are on sale. We will announce business stops and all of the fun on the event page as new and exciting aspects of the event unfold. Not to be missed. All proceeds from the event will benefit placemaking efforts in Viroqua. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/546688569154949/
Coffee tasting, June 29
Kickapoo Coffee’s coffee tasting and roastery tour will be held at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery June 29 at 10 a.m. The roastery is located inside the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
