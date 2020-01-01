Street Talk: Kickapoo Valley Reserve Winter Festival celebrates 20 years

Sundays, Jan. 5 and Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m. — Game Night at The Commons in Viroqua. Family-friendly card games and board games for all ages.
Cooking class, Jan. 8The class, Kitchen Spices for Winter Health, will be held at the Viroqua Food Co-op, Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6-7:30 p.m. The instructor is Jess Krueger.
Many common kitchen spices add more than just flavor to winter cooking. Participants will explore a few herbs, such as garlic and rosemary, their medicinal properties, energetics and how to use them regularly in home kitchens. This class will begin to demystify your spice rack and highlight the medicine already in your home. Together participants will create a sea salt and herbal condiment for each class participant to take home along with a recipe card.
Cost is $20 owners/$25 non-owners Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/582653492301059/
Steep Canyon Rangers, Jan. 8North Carolina-based Steep Canyon Rangers have spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country, folk rock, and more to create something original and all their own.
This GRAMMY® Award-winning sextet is easily among the hardest working bands in any genre, with 6 #1 albums, and collaborations with comedian and banjoist Steve Martin, they are one of the most versatile and idiosyncratic bluegrass bands in contemporary American music today. -steepcanyon.com
They will be in concert at the Historic Temple Theatre, Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.
KVR Winter FestivalWinter Festival opens Friday, Jan. 10, with Frozen Lights Parade in La Farge, ice skating, Christmas tree bonfire, followed by Charlie Berens Live in La Farge. The fun continues on Saturday, Jan. 11, with a full day of winter activities that stretch well into the evening, including live music, horse drawn sleigh rides, sled dog races, chili and bread contest, hiking with llamas, guided ice hikes and so much more. There is something for everyone at Winter Festival. A whole weekend of fun for the entire family! Free admission to the festival grounds. Polite dogs on leash welcome (and encouraged especially for the Mutt Run) Bundle up and join the 20th anniversary celebration of Winter Festival! Visit kickapoo.valley.wi.gov for more information, or check out the Winter Festival Facebook page for a complete schedule.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.