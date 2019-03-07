Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes stopped in Viroqua on Monday morning to record an episode of 54665, the Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s podcast for entrepreneurs and rural business development. The episode focuses on goals of the current administration for small businesses in rural and urban areas, tourism, the environment and plenty of laughs. The episode will be accessible this week on Apple podcasts, stitcher, amazon Alexa enabled devices, YouTube or any podcast platform. Check out the 54665 Facebook page or find a link on the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page.
Market Share program
Farm Share, Farm Box, CSA, Community Supported Agriculture – whatever you call it – it all comes down to supporting your local farmer when they need it most. This program with Deep Rooted Organics allows members to purchase a share of the farm at the beginning of the growing season, and then pick up their share of the harvest throughout the spring, summer and fall. The Market Share program provides Deep Rooted Organics working capital at the beginning of the season when it is most needed. More information is at https://www.deeprootedorganics.com/marketshareprogram
Project presentations
Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School’s eighth-grade independent project presentations will take place the school March 5, 6, 13 and 14 from 6-8 p.m. You don’t want to miss this much anticipated, annual tradition whereby the larger community gathers to hear from each eighth-grade student as they present and reflect on their yearlong independent project: What inspired their particular project, finding and working with a mentor, their process, progress and results. The presentations will be spread over four evenings to accommodate all 25 presentations. For more information, call the school office at 608-637-7828 or email info@pleasantridgewaldorf.org.
Beer Walk
Rally your crew and snag your second annual Beer Walk tickets starting at 8 a.m. March 8. The event takes walkers through 22 stops. Enjoy food, craft beer, door prizes and live music. For more information, visit the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page or call: 637-2575
Technology workshops
A Mac Basics Workshop will be Monday, March 11, from 5-7 p.m. Bring in your Mac and follow along as you’re shown the basics of navigation, setting preferences, and surfing safely. Cost is $10. Please RSVP if you’d like to attend. An iPhone/iPad Basics Workshop will be held Monday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. Bring in your iPhone and/or iPad and follow along as we explore the fundamentals of your iOS device. Cost $10. Please RSVP if you’d like to attend.
All workshops take place a Mac Help, LLC, 210 S. Main St., Viroqua. The web address is www.machelper.org. Email matthias@machelper.org. Call or text, 608-632-7631.
Vegetable fermentation
Instructor Laura Poe will lead a vegetable fermentaton class at the Viroqua Food Co-op, Tuesday, March 12, from 6:30-8 p.m. Cost is $20 VFC owners/$25 non-owners. In this class, participants will learn about the nutritional benefits of fermented vegetables and Laura will demonstrate three basic techniques for fermenting vegetables: sauerkraut, kim chi and brined vegetables. Participants will get to try several fermented vegetables and will take home the recipes and a grocery list for making these foods at home. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/374333776485192/
I&E Club, March 13
Sue Noble will discuss grants, grant writing and how to get funded. Join the club to network and share resources. Networking is at 5:30 p.m. and program is at 6:30 p.m. at Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua. If you have questions about the program, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org.
