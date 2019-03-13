Each year, with the help of private donations the Viroqua Chamber Main Street has been able to collectively hang beautiful flower baskets throughout the downtown area. It is with the generous support of our local businesses, service organizations and individuals that the Main Street Magic flower basket project continues to be such a success. This year, with a $60 or $100 contribution, individuals and businesses can support the beautification of our community by sponsoring a hanging basket or planter. These sponsorships can be made in honor or memory of a loved one. Sponsorships can be shared opportunities, so partner with a friend or neighbor business to support beautification in Viroqua. For more information please contact our office: 608-637-2575.
Photo contest
Vernon Communications Cooperative is hosting their fourth annual Heart of the Driftless Photo Contest through March 29. VC Co-op would like to know “What does rural living mean to you?” Whether it’s scenic views, friendly faces or events in our area. All entries must be taken within Vernon, Monroe, or Crawford county and submitted by a VC Co-op member that took the photo. The grand prize is one free month of service and an additional winner for each category will be awarded a $50 bill credit. Visit vernoncom.coop for more information and a complete set of contest rules or call 608-634-3136.
B&E’s Trees open house, March 16
B&E’s Trees, 30904 Rognstad Ridge Road, Cashton, will hold an open house March 16 from 1-5 p.m. with a cocktail hour to follow. They’ll be giving tours of the farm all afternoon with a maple cocktail hour to follow. There will be a limited tapping of Central Waters Maple Stout in the afternoon. Come taste maple syrup hot off the evaporator, tap a tree and stay for a day of adventure. This is a free event, donations are appreciated to help cover costs. Visit www.bandestrees.com to learn more.
VWA meeting,
March 19
Vernon Women’s Alliance meets at the American Legion/Tap House 138 March 19 at 11:30 a.m. Vernon Women’s Alliance is a dynamic network of local women. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Documentary screening, March 21
Viroqua Food Co-op will hold a screening of the documentary “How We Grow,” Thursday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. “How We Grow” seeks to tell the story that digs deeper — beyond the farmers markets and local food access into the ways in which communities rebuild themselves around agriculture. The film is a coming of age story of a community re-learning how to work together and growing stronger in the process. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/290879681621666/. Free popcorn for those who attend.
Spring Fling,
March 23
The annual Spring Fling Family Fun Night and raffle drawing will be held at Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School March 23 from 5-8 p.m.
Join PRWS for a night of fun, games, food, and great company. Stay for the raffle drawing at the end to find out who will take home this year’s prizes: a brand new 2018 Chevy Spark from Sleepy Hollow Chevrolet, two custom fitted bikes from Blue Dog Cycles, or a kayak from Rutabaga Paddlesports. Food will be available for purchase. If you’d like a chance to win one of the raffle prizes, see a Pleasant Ridge parent to buy a ticket or inquire at the school office before March 15. More information is at www.pleasantridgewaldorf.org.
Proceeds from the raffle helps ensure PRWS remains accessible to all families regardless of socioeconomic status.
Daymé Arocena, March 23
Daymé Arocena will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre March 23 at 7 p.m. With exceptional warmth and a powerful presence to augment her virtuosity, Daymé Arocena is one of the most inviting ambassadors for Cuba’s contemporary music. In fluid jazz styling and nuanced Afro-Cuban soulfulness, Daymé channels the elements in service to her audience and culture. Tickets, which cost $25, are available at httix.com.
