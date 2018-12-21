Area baseball coaches are excited to announce the 2018 Tri-State Holiday Baseball Academy planned for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 27-28 at the La Crosse Boys & Girls Club Mathy Center. Featured speakers will include former Milwaukee Brewer and 2001 Arizona Diamondback World Series Champion, Damian Miller and La Crosse Logger Manager Brian Lewis.
Email your registration early, as the camp fills quickly and they had to turn away many players last year. Make payment to: Tri-State Holiday Baseball Academy, P.O. Box 93, Onalaska, WI 54650-0093
Coffee tasting, Dec. 29
Kickapoo Coffee will hold a coffee tasting and roastery tour at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back), Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
New Year’s Eve dinners, Dec. 31
Ready for New Years Eve? Come enjoy a five-plus course menu at Driftless Café at 5:15 p.m., or 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 608-637-7778. More information can be found on the Driftless Café Facebook page or on their website, www.driftlesscafe.com
Join Tangled Hickory Dec. 31 for their popular New Year’s Eve dinner package. Dinner package for two includes: A bottle of wine, one appetizer to share, two dinner entrees (with soup or salad) and dessert to share. Cost is $79 per couple (package also available without wine). Dinner begins at 4 p.m. Call 608-637-3031 or email karya@tangledhickory.com to reserve your spot.
New Year’s Eve dance party, Dec. 31
Come join WDRT, and local DJs Flicker Fiend and Murder Queen at the Rooted Spoon Dec. 31 for a dance party. Complimentary light snacks available, and cocktail and bubbles specials all night. Over 21 on unless accompanied by a parent/guardian. Ninja costumes get entered into a free drink raffle. Self-serve Ninja photo booth. The $5 cover benefits WDRT Community Radio. The fun begins at 7 p.m.
Library programming
The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting numerous programs beginning in January.
There will be an an adult winter reading program in 2019. Adults are encouraged to stop by the circulation desk beginning Monday, Jan. 7 to register. Through the end of February participants are asked to read or listen to three books and to record that information onto a bookmark provided by the library. The completed bookmark should be returned to the library in exchange for a winter-related prize. Everyone returning a completed bookmark will be eligible to win the grand prize of a $50 gift certificate to a local grocery store and a slow cooker. The grand prize drawing will be held on the final day of the program, Feb. 28. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
The library of Viroqua will be offering a six-week online group course titled, “Discover Sign Language” from Wednesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Feb. 22. This is an online GALE course that will teach participants how to use this graceful, expressive language to communicate.
The class will meet twice a week on Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1-3 in the library conference room. Participants are welcome to bring their own computer to each class. Registration is required, as the class size is limited.
Finally, the library, in partnership with Maple Valley Cooperative of Cashton, will be hosting an informational program titled, “Beginning Maple Syrup Production.” come to the library program room, Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. as local producer and cooperative board member Eric Meyer will discusses the process of how to produce maple syrup. Specific topics to be covered include startup costs, equipment needs, tapping the tree, weather conditions, and more. The class is being offered at no charge.
For more information about any of the library’s programs, contact the library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
