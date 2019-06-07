The Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s longest running promotion is the Viroqua Farmers Market and it is one that we are so glad to be able to share with the community. We appreciate Vernon Communications Cooperative for sponsoring the 2019 season. The Viroqua Famers Market is a producer market and features fresh produce, artisan wares, cheeses, meat, honey and annual and perennial plants. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact the Viroqua Chamber Main Street at 608-637-2575 or visit our website,www.viroqua-wisconsin.com
Placemaking workshop, June 10-11
A placemaking workshop will be held at Peoples State Bank in Viroqua, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and June 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Wisconsin Main Street and the Viroqua Chamber Main Street are thrilled to bring this two-day event to Viroqua. The workshop will focus on the why and how of placemaking, including a second day placemaking installation exercise. Join us for all or part of the day as we hear from The Musicant Group, a Minneapolis-based placemaking firm about the importance of place, strategies for cultivating engagement, and success stories from a variety of project types throughout the Midwest. This interactive workshop will provide attendees with the tools to identify and assess underperforming areas in their community and initiative placemaking exercises to create vibrancy and activity. Registration is required, event and project is free. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/848927618804675/
Beginning quilting classes Beginning quilting classes will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, June 11, 18 and 15, from 1-3 p.m. The classes will be taught by Carolyn Solverson. During this class participants will learn how to use basic quilting tools such as a cutting mat, rotary cutter and ruler. The end result of the class will be the creation of an 8-inch square quilted potholder. The final day of the class will include a field trip to a local quilt shop. Participants need basic sewing machine skills for this class. Preregistration is required, as the class size is limited. All materials will be provided. Register by stopping by or calling the library at 637-7151.
“Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope,” June 15
“Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope,” will be shown at The Historic Temple Theatre June 15 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. The first of the Star Wars trilogy, brought to you throughout June on the big screen. Tickets $5. For more information, visit www.httix.com,
Night Market, June 19
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s Night Market returns for its second season after tremendous success in 2018. There will be carefully curated vendors, delicious local food, bakery, food trucks, kids activities, live music sponsored by The Historic Temple Theatre and a beer garden, all in a beautiful park setting under the stars.
Viroqua Beer Walk, June 28
The Viroqua Beer Walk is almost here! Tickets are selling fast! The walk is June 28 beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy delicious local food and craft beer at 20 stops in downtown Viroqua. This event was a huge hit last year. All proceeds from the event will benefit placemaking efforts in Viroqua. https://www.facebook.com/events/546688569154949/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.