The third pop-up shop for the season opens on Nov. 10 at 100 N. Main St., in the Fortney Hotel, former home to Driftless Fair Traders and more recently the Vernon County Democrats. Red’s carries made in America clothing, jewelry, home goods, plus accessories from independent makers across the country. The shop’s home-base is in Eau Claire, and has recently opened another location in Madison. The Viroqua location will be open for at least two months. Red’s Mercantile owner, Becca Cooke and her staff are eager to participate in Viroqua events like the Viroqua Wine Walk, Twinklefest and Small Business Saturday. A large open house for all pop-up shops will be scheduled in December. Viroqua Baking Company and Drifting Boutique have been open on the corner of Main and Decker streets for about three weeks. For more information about Red’s Mercantile, check out their Facebook page, instragram and website, www.redsmercantile.com
Co-op grand reopening, Nov. 8-10
The Viroqua Food Co-op Grand Reopening Celebration is Nov. 8-10, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. After over a year of construction, the VFC expansion is complete. Come and celebrate with VFC. Learn more at https://www.viroquafood.coop/about/events
Sybarite5, Nov. 10
Sybarite5 will be at the The Historic Temple Theatre Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. From the moment their bows hit the strings, this quintet of talented musicians takes the audience on an exciting ride that engages the senses and redefines the rules. Their eclectic repertoire spans Bowie to Mozart. Sybarite5 has taken audiences by storm, forever changing the perception of chamber music performance.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for students 13-18, and $15 kids 12 and under and can be purchased at www.httix.com
Fall bazaar, Nov. 9
Bethel Home fall bazaar, 614 S. Rock Ave. (Lower Level), Viroqua, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a variety of crafts and goods for sale. Lunch is available for $5.
On Nov. 14 from 2-4 p.m., there will be lefsa baking with Bethel Home residents. Volunteers needed to help in the Bethel Home Fellowship Room, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua. No experience necessary, Bethel Home has many experts ready to teach you!
I&E Club, Nov. 14
Beyond Your Shoebox, Getting Ready for Your Accountant, is the top of the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting Nov. 14.
Cathy Kulig, CPA from Johnson Block will give you all of the information you need to prepare to move your business to the next level. Networking at 5:30pm, program at 6pm. All are welcome. Food Enterprise Center, Viroqua. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.