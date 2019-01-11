The Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome, Jess Reed, executive director of the Historic Temple Theatre and Dr. Kehl Arnson, Viroqua Area Schools district administrator, to our organization. They were elected at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street annual meeting in October and will each serve three- year terms.
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is thrilled to announce that all three of the pop-up shop participants from 2018 will remain in Viroqua. Red’s Mercantile, Viroqua Baking Company and the Drifting Boutique experienced tremendous success during the three-month pop-up period in downtown Viroqua and are in the process of signing leases with their landlords. Thank you so much to the landlords and also to the community for your support of the businesses and this program.
‘The Thirteen Clocks,’ Jan. 12-19
The Operating Theatre at The Ark Center for the Arts presents its original dramatic adaptation of James Thurber’s short story for children and adults, “The Thirteen Clocks.” Filled with surprises, wonder, mysteries, secret agents and secret passages, castles, minstrels, and thirteen frozen clocks, Thurber’s fairytale wanders away from traditional princess and hero stories, to take a kind and wise, quizzical look at the fear of time and change, the workings of luck and logic, sadness and laughter, and the mystery of unprompted joy. Come experience the newly renovated, warm auditorium with 91 comfortable seats, all with excellent close-up views of the action, pin-drop acoustics that let you hear everything clearly. This is the debut all-ages performance of The Operating Theatre, the new in-house acting company of The Ark Center for the Arts, which regularly features original plays and performance art exploring the truth of our most basic shared experiences about the mysteries of life and death and change. For advanced tickets, visit thearkviroqua.org
CrossFit Viroqua foundations, Jan. 15
CrossFit Viroqua foundations class starts Jan. 15 at 6:15 p.m. at the VMH Wellness Center. The emphasis of the class is on skill development and exposure to the nine foundational movements. It is designed to prepare you to enter their ongoing group classes. They are going to be hammering technique — both to ensure your safety — and your success at the next level. They will meet on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Jan. 15 to Feb. 7. Investment is only $149. To sign up, go to https://tms.ezfacility.com/OnlineRegistrations/Register.aspx?CompanyID=5516&GroupID=2312373
Spin class, Jan. 15
Spin is Back, at the VMH Wellness Center beginning Jan. 15 from 7-7:45 a.m .Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. After a four-year hiatus, Nora Roughen-Schmidt is teaching spin again at the VMH Wellness Center. This session is for all ages and abilities. Strengthen your legs, core and bottom with exercises designed to burn calories and build muscle. Spaces are very limited. Spinners should wear light clothing and bring a water bottle. To register, call 608-638-2348
An Evening with Kathy Mattea, Jan. 18
An Evening with Kathy Mattea will be held at the Historic Temple Theatre Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
Grammy Award winner Kathy Mattea is one of the most successful women in the genre of country music. Her creative spirit has led her to explore musical territory, with her most recent recordings intertwining Celtic, Gospel and Bluegrass influences with the acoustic music that has always served as her artistic anchor.—mattea.com
Tickets are $30. Visit the Temple Theatre website to purchase, https://historictempletheatre.com
