Street Talk: Sleigh rides being offered on Viroqua's Wild West Days grounds

Take a sleigh ride on Dec. 21, and get into the holiday spirit at the Wild West Days grounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Cost is a freewill donation, with cookies and warm drinks offered, too. It’s one of our favorite events seasonal events.
Acoustic duo, Dec. 22
On Dec. 22, Eric and Bruce Tessemer will present “We Got the Blues for Christmas” from 5-7:30 p.m. Blues guitar phenom Eric Tessmer is home for Christmas and he and Bruce Tessmer (father) will reprise their duo acoustic from this autumn at Rooted Spoon in Viroqua. Tickets are $10. They won’t last long. High and Rising will open the show. Tickets available via the event page on Facebook.
New Years Eve happenings
Dec. 31 is the date for Tangled Hickory New Years Eve Party at 5 p.m. Ring In 2020 in style at Tangled Hickory. Live music with Johnny G, drink deals, prizes and free champagne at midnight. Make your reservation for the New Year’s Eve Dinner Package, which includes a bottle of wine, appetizer to share, two entrees and dessert to share for just $125 per couple. Call 608-637-3031 or email karya@tangledhickory.com to reserve your table.
***
Driftless Café New Years Eve early and late dinner service. Join the Driftless Café for either an early or late seating. Multiple courses, wine pairings and plenty of good cheer. To reserve your table, check out their Facebook page or call 608-637-7778.
***
Rooted Spoon and WDRT are teaming up once again to throw a fundraising New Year’s Eve bash on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Latin Dance Viroqua will be starting the night off with Latin dancing and instruction. At 10 p.m., DJs Murder Queen and Titmouse take the stage to spin some dance music to shake our booties into 2020. Door proceeds go towards WDRT. For more information, visit the Rooted Spoon Facebook Page or call 608-632-2120
***
Ring in the new year with cheer and dance Dec. 31 at Tap House 138 beginning at 8 p.m. Solo openers Cole Donovan and Sophia Landis will kick it off. Freaks of Nature headline. Champagne toast at midnight, party favors and appetizers. For more information, visit the Facebook page.
Conversations program, Jan. 3
The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an interactive music program featuring classic country hits. The program will be held as part of the bi-monthly adult Conversations program on Friday, Jan. 3 at 10:30 a.m. inside the program room. Viroqua musician Greg Leighton will use his guitar to play classic country songs from Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, and more. Interesting facts about the artists and the songs will also be shared during the one-hour program. Coffee will be provided
This Conversations program is being made possible by Bader Philanthropies, Incorporated and the Winding Rivers Library System. For more information call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.