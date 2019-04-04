Spring planting workshops will be held at Deep Rooted Organics Saturdays, April 6, 13 and 20, and Sundays, April 7 and 14. All workshops start at 1 p.m.
During the workshops you will be able to design and plant your own hanging basket(s) and/or ground planter(s). Bring your own or choose from the many selections of hanging baskets and planters that will be on hand. You will receive a tour of the flower greenhouse, flower descriptions and growing information on various flower varieties. Leave your planted items with at the greenhouse and they will be taken care of until the weather permits. Snacks and refreshments will be served. More information is at http://www.deeprootedorganics.com/events
Spring Fever Dance Party, April 6
Spring Fever Dance Party with MC SLiM will be held at the Driftless Cafe April 6 at 9 p.m. (following dinner service) for a late night dance party. Driftless Cafe will be slinging cocktails and beer tap specials while you shake your bootie! MC SLiM, the house favorite, cannot wait to show you what she’s got in store. Free at the door. Come ready to move!
Condiments class, April 9
Learn how to make homemade condiments at the Viroqua Food Co-op April 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. Learn how to make simple sauces and condiments to use in your favorite recipes, including mayonnaise, salad dressing, chimichurri and more. Participants will get to try several sauces and will take home the recipes and a grocery list for making these foods at home. The instructor is Laura Poe. Cost is $20 VFC owners and $25 non-owners. Go to https://www.facebook.com/events/3047556691936414/ for more information.
I&E Club, April 10
The next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting will be Wednesday, April 10 at the Food Enterprise Center, at 6 p.m. This month, “Identifying Costs and What They Mean” brings Aaron Reimler, business and income developer for Couleecap Inc. Learn how to find all the costs associated with starting and running a business, or expanding and adding new product lines, including identifying fixed, variable, and start-up costs, and how they can be used to help get funding for start-ups and expansions. This will help entrepreneurs better understand bottom lines, reasonable break-even points, and building or adjusting financial projections in their business plan. Everyone is welcome.
Driftless Books and Music April events
Friday, April 12, A Night with Jeffrey Foucault, https://www.facebook.com/events/540215989802868/
Sunday, April 14, An Evening with Bill Miller, https://www.facebook.com/events/806170959756809/
Friday, April 19, An Evening with Hiroya Tsukamoto, https://www.facebook.com/events/261298818112288/
Saturday, April 20, Lou Shields—Cabin Sessions Album Release, https://www.facebook.com/events/2244768079170455/
Friday, April 26, Old Wolves with guest WT Newton, https://www.facebook.com/events/2270987416297866/
Local Food Fest, April 13
Viroqua Food Co-op Local Food Fest is April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Come by and celebrate all things local! There will be a variety of local farmers and producers throughout the co-op offering free samples of their delicious products. There will be multiple free classes throughout the day in the Co-op Community Room, as well as prize drawings. Family-friendly fun for everyone. The event is free. More information is at https://www.facebook.com/events/2087375544681769/
VWA meeting, April 16
The Vernon Women’s Alliance meeting will be held at the American Legion/Tap House 138 April 16 at 11:30 a.m.
VWA is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.