The Public Market is kicking off the brand new CBD Boutique all day and into the evening on Friday, June 28, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. There will be complimentary treats and all the CBD products your heart desires. From hemp flower and pre-rolls to topicals and edibles. The little boutique has accessories, gifts, and so much more in one small space. For more information, visit the Viroqua Public Market Facebook page.
Square dance, June 28
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a community square dance Friday, June 28, at 3:30 p.m. in the library courtyard. Caller Sue Hulsether and local musicians will provide the music and the instructions. For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Viroqua Beer Walk, June 28
The Viroqua Beer Walk on June 28 is sold out.
Farmers Market, June 29
The Viroqua Farmers Market is the place to be on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More than 50 local vendors and plenty of community spirit.
Star Wars trilogy ends, June 29
"Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi" will be shown at The Historic Temple Theatre June 29 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit www.httix.com.
Hotshots 19 memorial workout, June 29
Nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots team tragically lost their lives on June 30, 2013 while fighting a fire in Yarrell, Arizona, which was ignited by lightning two days earlier. This fire was the deadliest wildfire in Arizona’s history and for U.S. firefighters since 9/11.
Join fellow exercisers on June 29 at 9 or 11 a.m. for the official “Hotshots 19” memorial workout as they honor the fallen fighters and show gratitude for firefighters who protect and serve the Vernon County area. It's open to anyone with any skill level! The workout will be held at CrossFit Viroqua-VMH Wellness Center.
This is a Toys for Tots fundraiser hosted by CrossFit Viroqua and the Viroqua Fire Department. Cost - bring a new toy or freewill donation to participate, People can also donate to https://hotshots19.crossfit.com/ to honor the fallen firefighters of Yarrell, Arizona.
For more information, check out the CrossFit Viroqua Facebook page.
First Thursday, July 4-5
There’s more than one reason to celebrate the Fourth of July. In addition to fireworks, VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception will be held that day, featuring the bold acrylic paintings of Viroqua-based artist Don Hodges. Because of the holiday, Don will not be able to personally attend the First Thursday opening, but will be in the gallery the following day, Friday, July 5, for a guest artist reception from 5-7, p.m. Plan to come on one or both evenings.
Hodges' inspirations often come from a fleeting glimpse, a snippet of conversation, or a few printed words. He then writes as reflection or clarification and somewhat simultaneously begins to sketch, all on the road to another painting. In the end, it’s all about what will come to the surface. Don studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, Northern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University. He received a B.A. in Fine Arts from Indiana.
Hodges' paintings and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on July 4 and at a guest artist reception on July 5, both from 5-7 p.m. Artworks will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 South Main Street in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception on July 4 will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.comor call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
Taphouse Tasting, July 6
Taphouse Tasting will be held at Tap House 138 at the American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, July 6 from 6-9 p.m. Introducing Terrapin Beer Co. and featuring various tequilas and mezcal. Music will be by Tim Eddy and Jamie Waggoner. Offering Johnsonville brats $3 each or two for $5.
