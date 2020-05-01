Street Talk: Support curbside service at Viroqua retail shops, restaurants

Now is a great time for curbside service at retail establishments and restaurants. Grab takeout from Pacifico, Rooted Spoon, Kickapoo Coffee, Kickapoo Corners, Culver’s, McDonald’s, Subway, Pizza Hut, Great Wall, Dairy Queen or Viroqua Family Restaurant. Many local shops are offering new or unique services. Try music lessons online with Ted Parrish, pick up yarn from Ewetopia, fishing gear from Driftless Angler or the perfect outfit from the Drifting Boutique or Mister G’s. Each week we will add updates on new services from businesses. Be certain to check in with us if you would like to be featured. Curbside service is now available at the Viroqua library. Please be sure to check out their Facebook page for updates. Curbside service also launching soon at the Viroqua Food Co-op, check out their Facebook page or Instagram for updates.
Virtual Farmers
Market on FacebookPlease join us on Facebook to connect with all of your favorite Farmers Market vendors. It is an uncertain time, and we have had to delay the start of the market this year, but it is not cancelled! We are working on ways to best support our farmers and artisan vendors, as they are such an important part of our ecosystem. We know it isn’t the same, but it is something and it is a way to support farmers who don’t have the resources to create their own websites. If you have questions about this site or how to navigate it, don’t hesitate to reach out via email: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
WCCU community loveHuge shout out to Westby Co-op Credit Union for all of the community love!
The WCCU Board of Directors dedicated $200,000 toward purchasing gift cards and gift certificates directly from local member businesses. These gift cards are then being mailed to WCCU members selected randomly. WCCU asks that if a member receives a card/certificate that they are unable to use, they consider an “act of kindness” and pay it forward to someone else.
Since the recent COVID-19 pandemic declaration, many families, businesses and support agencies have been experiencing changes in life that are creating new stresses. This has greatly impacted local non-profit organizations. WCCU supported the efforts of nearly 100 food pantries, community organizations and animal shelters. Monetary contributions totaling $50,000 were donated in April to these various organizations.
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is committed to assisting as many businesses as we can and to help navigate grant funding, SBA funding, state and local options as well as national options through large agencies. We are also happy to help anyone navigate the Department of Workforce Development site for unemployment. We are taking phone calls and emails, as well as hosting Zoom calls. Please be in touch if we can be of assistance! Send an email to: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Viroqua Stronger Together grant programThank you to Nelson Agri-Center, Sleepy Hollow and Peoples State Bank for their generous contributions to the Stronger Together Grant program. For more information about the grant program, visit supportsmall.net. While you are visiting the site, please take a moment to browse gift cards that are for sale and help to support local businesses.
Virtual film screeningMay 8 at 5 p.m., join Viroqua Plastic Free virtually to watch the premier film, “The Story of Plastic,” by the creators of The Story of Stuff project. The event is free but you should reserve your space, as Viroqua Plastic Free has a limited number of links available to them. Questions? Please contact Vicki Ramsay at vickilynnramsay@gmail.com or see Viroqua Plastic Free’s Facebook event page for more information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
