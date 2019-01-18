The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is seeking vendors for the 2019 Farmers Market and Night Markets. Vendors must meet certain criteria and both markets have vending fees. For more information about the markets and applications to apply, please visit our website, www.viroqua-wisconsin.com or call 608-637-2575
Charlie Parr, Jan. 25
Wisconsin Roots Music Cooperative and Driftless Books presents Charlie Parr at the Viroqua Masonic Lodge with special guest Luke Callen Jan. 25. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the Viroqua Food Co-op, BlackHawk Grill and at the door the night of the show.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Luke Callen comes on the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Charlie Parr at 8 p.m.
Parr has been traveling around singing his songs ever since leaving Austin, Minnesota in the 1980s in search of Spider John Koerner, whom he found about 100 miles north at the Viking Bar one Sunday night. The experience changed his life, made him more or less unemployable, and brings us to now: 14 recordings, 250 shows a year or more, 200,000 miles on a well broke in van, and a nasty fear of heights. Resonator fueled folk songs from Duluth, Minnesota.
Callen is a hard-driving, finger-style guitar picker originally from La Crosse. Pulling from the traditions of American folk, blues and country music, Callen has one foot in the past an one in the here and now.
Coffee tasting, Jan. 26
Interested in learning more about what Kickapoo Coffee does and why they do it? Thirsty to try more of their coffees? Just looking to expand your general coffee knowledge? Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public.
Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Jan. 26
Sammy Miller and the Congregation will be at the the Historic Temple Theatre Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
Sammy Miller and the Congregation play joyful jazz, music that feels good. It is a style that entertains, enriches, but most of all uplifts. This band is on a mission to put the generosity back into jazz and bring art back to the people: the power of community, through music.-sammymillercongregation.com. Tickets are $25
YIHS dinner, Feb. 2
Join Youth Initiative High School for their 22nd annual Candlemas Dinner Feb. 2. There will be appetizers, a four-course gourmet dinner, entertainment, dessert, silent auction and wine included with the meal. Reserve your tickets early online at www.yihs.net ($50-80 sliding scale); doors open at 6 p.m.
Love Stomp 2019, Feb. 9
Join Bluedog Cycles for a delicious dinner hosted by Rooted Spoon, followed by a beautiful candlelit snowshoe stomp around the VFW trails Feb. 9; 5:30-7 p.m. happy hour and dinner at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table; 7:30-9:30 p.m. candlelit snowshoe stomp and bonfire at the VFW.
The cost is $100 per couple (includes dinner, dessert and a drink, as well as rental snowshoes if needed). Limited to 40 couples. Tickets available for purchase at Bluedog Cycles, 201 S. Main St., Viroqua.
