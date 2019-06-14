The Vernon County Dairy Breakfast will be held at the Torgerson farm, E8003 Upper Maple Dale Road, Viroqua, June 15.
Join the fun and enjoy a hearty pancake, egg and sausage breakfast with live music by the Lovelys. Educational tent, kids games and farm tours. Join in the fun cheering on the grilled cheese contest participants at 11:15 a.m. Breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and is served through noon. Busing will be available from stops around Viroqua. Parking is limited at the farm. A program will be held at 8 a.m.
The cost is 2 years and younger are free; 2-10 years $2; and 10-plus is $6. Add on a tasty grilled steak, plus the full breakfast, for a total cost of $10.
Farmers Market, June 15
The Viroqua Farmers Market is the place to be on Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There are more than 50 local vendors and there is plenty of community spirit. Vernon Communications is sponsoring the Farmers Market.
Movie, June 15
“Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope” will be shown at The Historic Temple Theatre June 15 at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. The first of the Star Wars trilogy, brought to you throughout June on the big screen. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit www.httix.com
Live on Main Music Fest, June 14-15
Live on Main Music Fest takes place on Cashton’s Main Street, June 14 at 6 p.m. and June 15 at 1:30 p.m.
Friday’s cost is $10. Gates open at 6 p.m. The schedule is as follows: 7-7:45 p.m. pre-show music by Matt Mahlum; 8-10 p.m. is ZZ Top’s tribute night with The Eliminator Band from Chicago. Friday night special: Buy Friday night’s ticket and get Saturday’s ticket for $10!
Saturday’s cost is $15. The schedule is as follows: 2:30-5:15 p.m. Ontourage; 5:15-8 p.m. County Line Drive; 8-11:30 p.m. Free & Easy Band (main act).
Food trucks/vendors will be on site, along with a beer garden. Follow on Facebook for more updates, https://www.facebook.com/cashtonliveonmain/
VWA, June 18
The Vernon Women’s Alliance meeting will be held at the American Legion/Tap House 138 June 18 at 11:30 a.m. Vernon Women’s Alliance is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and the community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Viroqua Night Market, June 19
Viroqua Night Market takes place at Eckhart Park June 19 from 6-9 p.m. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s Night Market returns for its second season after tremendous success in 2018. There will b carefully curated vendors, delicious local food, bakery, food trucks, kids activities, live music sponsored by The Historic Temple Theatre and a beer garden, all in a beautiful park setting under the stars. Don’t miss the dunk tank fundraiser for nonprofits! Facebook event, https://www.facebook.com/events/396125781164607/
June 20th
Craft show, June 20
There will be a craft show at Creamery Creek Assisted Living in Viroqua June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join them for local vendors selling their crafts and goods! For more information, go to www.creamerycreekseniorliving.com
