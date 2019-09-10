Come on out and enjoy all of the magic of the Vernon County Fair, Sept. 11-15. There's something for everyone! Advance tickets available at Westby Coop Credit Union, Nelson Agri-Center, Citizens First Bank or Peoples State Bank. Celebrating 163 years this year! For a complete listing of events, ticket prices and special admission days, please visit vernoncountyfair.org or the Vernon County Fair Facebook page.
Event highlights at the grandstand include Thursday night at 6 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull, Thursday night at 7 p.m. Farm Modified/Truck and Tractor Pull, Friday night at 7 p.m. Badger State Tractor and Truck Pull, Saturday night at 7 p.m. demo derby, and Sunday afternoon harness racing at 1 p.m. Saturday there is horse pulling at 10:30 a.m., kids tractor pull for ages 4-12 years old at 11 a.m. and a draft horse show at 11:45 a.m.
Farmers Market, Sept. 14
The Viroqua Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Come and experience the bounty of our region from our farmers and artisans!
'Multitudes,' Sept. 14-15
Kim and Valerie Nuzzo present their original play, "Multitudes," starring Kim Nuzzo as Walt Whitman. "Multitudes" is currently touring the U.S. for the bicentennial of Walt Whitman's birth. Tickets at the door. More information is at www.thecommonsviroqua.org. The Commons is located at 401 E. Jefferson St. in Viroqua.
VWA, Sept. 17
The Vernon Women's Alliance meeting is Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion/Tap House 138. VWA is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month, 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Viroqua Night Market, Sept. 18
Viroqua Night Market is in Eckhart Park Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street's Night Market returns for its second season after tremendous success in 2018. Carefully curated vendors, delicious local food, bakery, food trucks, kids activities, live music sponsored by The Historic Temple Theatre and a beer garden, all in a beautiful park setting under the stars. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/848661485469457/
Talk like a pirate, Sept. 19
International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place at McIntosh Memorial Library Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
A language learning class will teach participants how to learn the language of a pirate. The class will be administered by library staff using resources from Mango Languages. Those interested in dressing up like a pirate are welcome to do so. Registration for the class is requested, as space is limited. Sign up by stopping by the library or calling 637-7151.
International Talk Like a Pirate Day is a holiday created in 1995 by John Baur and Mark Summers who proclaimed Sept. 19 each year as the day when everyone in the world should talk like a pirate.
For more information about this program call 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.
