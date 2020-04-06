Street Talk: Vernon Memorial Healthcare is accepting donations of homemade face masks

Each week, we will feature an update from Vernon Memorial Healthcare about best practices for businesses and the general public related to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided the recommendation that everyone wear a face mask while in public to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by those that are asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic.
In an effort to follow this recommendation and preserve personal protective equipment (PPE), Vernon Memorial Healthcare (VMH) is accepting donations for homemade face masks made with 100% heavy-duty cotton.
VMH is also accepting donations of new PPE like face shields, eye protection, hand sanitizer (minimum of 60% alcohol), sanitizing wipes, masks (both N95 and surgical masks), surgical gloves, and gowns.
If you have items you would like to donate or have questions regarding homemade face mask creation, please contact Jessie Cunningham, VMH Marketing & Public Relations Manager, at jcunningham@vmh.org or 608-637-4244 for more information.
***
COVID-19 Resources/Grants/Support for Businesses: Comprehensive list at vernoncounty.org
***
KIVA is a crowd-lending platform that provides 0% loans to small businesses through a platform of online lenders (local and global).
Effective immediately, U.S. applicants for a Kiva loan will have access to the following expanded lending options in response to the pandemic:
- Expanded eligibility: More businesses will be eligible for a Kiva loan.
- Larger loans: The maximum loan on the Kiva platform will increase from $10,000 to $15,000.
- Grace period: Applicants may receive a grace period of up to six months for greater financial flexibility.
- Women-, minority- and veteran-owned businesses may also have access to a 50% match, up to $5,000, from WEDC.
- To apply for a loan or sign up to be a lender yourself, visit www.kiva.org
***
SBA (U.S. Small Business Administration) Disaster Assistance Funds have been made available to Wisconsin businesses.
- These loans can be for up to $2 million and the funds may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that otherwise could not be paid because of the disaster’s impact
- The interest rate is 3.75% for small businesses w/out credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75% over a 30-year term.
WEDC Small Business 20/20 Grant Program
The WEDC Board of Directors on March 17 approved $5 million in funding for the program, which will be known as Small Business 20/20 (SB20/20). GRANTS of up to $20,000 to targeted businesses with no more than 20 employees to cover rent and to meet payroll expenses, including paid leave (including sick, family and other leave related to COVID-19).
- Provides funds to Wisconsin-based Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to make grants to existing loan clients to mitigate short-term cash flow issues and protect jobs and public health in response to the Covid-19 outbreak.
- Approved CDFIs and collaboratives will make program grants available to for-profit businesses that are current loan recipients in good standing as of 3/1/20 with the approved CDFI and/or its collaborating CDFIs.
- These businesses must have 20 or fewer full-time or part-time employees and greater than $0 but less than $2 million in annual revenues. Preference will be given to service and retail businesses.
Viroqua Chamber Main Street Virtual Resources:
Coffee Talk with the Chamber
Appointments daily! Let us help you walk through grant an loan processes by connecting you to local banks and other professionals working with the SBA, FEMA, etc. To schedule a virtual coffee talk or phone call, please send an email: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
April 15: Virtual Lunch & Learn at noon
Join us for a Zoom meeting featuring: Aaron Cade, Mark McCraw, Errin Welty, Paul Skrede and Aaron Reimler. This meeting will focus on retirement planning in the age of COVID-19, local banking resources, state resources from Wisconsin Main Street, Couleecap Resources for businesses and plenty of time for questions and conversation. To log on to the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/697560613?pwd=YlJXcllYb3FjNXAydWhnWUdsVEoyZz09
Meeting ID: 697 560 613
Password: 936626
One tap mobile
+19292056099,,697560613# US (New York)
+13126266799,,697560613# US (Chicago)
