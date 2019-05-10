The Viroqua Farmers Market is back! Stop by from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in downtown Viroqua every Saturday from May to October. The market features a wide variety of local produce, baked goods and artisan wares. EBT/SNAP is accepted. The Farmers Market is brought to you by the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. Follow us on Facebook or call the Chamber Office for more information, 637-2575.
Wellness fair, May 11
The VMH Wellness Center Wellness Fair will be held at the VMH Wellness Center, 1130 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, May 11, 9-11 a.m. There will be community presentations on health and wellness. Try a class free of charge from 9-11:30 a.m. There will be Viroqua Fire Department training and car safety checks. For more information, call 637-2101 or visit the VMH website, www.vmh.org
Self-hypnosis workshop, May 11
A self-hypnosis workshop for health and wellness will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library May 11 from noon-3 p.m. The workshop will led by Gayle O’Meara Nielsen. During the three-hour workshop participants will learn about the power of the subconscious mind and how to utilize it for improving wellness, achieving personal goals and bringing more joy to life. The workshop will include several methods of self-hypnosis as well as EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) and the many and varied uses of each. Participants may also volunteer to be used for demonstrations of hypnotic technique during the workshop. Registration for this program is required, as space is limited. To register, stop by the library or call 637-7151.
Sourdough bread class, May 14
Learn how to make sourdough bread at the Viroqua Food Co-op May 14 at 6:30 p.m. There is nothing better than the smell and taste of fresh, homemade bread. Sourdough bread is naturally fermented, making it more nutritious and easier to digest than store-bought yeasted bread. In this class you will learn the basics of creating and caring for a sourdough starter and making your own sourdough bread at home with instructor Laura Poe. Participants will get to try naturally-leavened bread, take home recipes and receive a grocery and supply list to make bread at home. The instructor is Laura Poe. Facebook event, https://www.facebook.com/events/2138265162921202/. The cost is $20 for VFC owners and $25 non-owners (register at the VFC customer service desk; deadline 48 hours prior to class of time).
Websites for artists workshop, May 16
In this second workshop of a two-part series titled “Websites for Artists,” on Thursday, May 16, from 5:30-7 p.m., Anne Butera will be joined by Matthias Mining from Mac Help in Viroqua for a structured study lab to work directly with artists on the creation of a website. Registration for the workshop is required, as space is limited to 10 people. To register for the class, stop by or call the library at 637-7151. For more information about this event, contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Author talk, May 17
“One Last Dance with the Dani Tribe,” by author Harlan Flick, will be presented at McIntosh Memorial Library May 17 at 10:30 a.m. Flick, from Richland Center, will speak about his book. During the program he will share stories and pictures from his travels in 1980 when he went to New Guinea. During the trip he was one of six people who spent time with the head-hunting tribesmen known as the Dani tribe, one of the last Stone Age tribes left in the world. The location of the tribe was considered one of the most isolated and inhospitable places in the world. This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.”
VWA meeting, May 21
The Vernon Women’s Alliance meeting will be held the American Legion/tap House 138 May 21 at 11:30 a.m. VWA is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and the community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.