The popular CO.STARTERS entrepreneurial training program that has been offered for three years in Viroqua is looking to find area entrepreneurs who want to help other entrepreneurs get started, or expand their business. Couleecap will host a CO.STARTERS regional facilitator training ahead of the launch of its 2019 Coulee CO.STARTERS cohorts throughout southwest Wisconsin! Completing this two-day training allows an entrepreneur to serve as a facilitator for a CO.STARTERS session, whether that be this year, or sometime in the future. Anyone who takes this training will be helping ensure the future success of the CO.STARTERS program in our area!
Facilitators don’t teach the materials, but instead help CO.STARTERS participants think through the ideas and concepts of identifying a value proposition and creating a business model. The sessions work from award-winning materials created by the CO.STARTERS team in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Facilitators also receive an honorarium for helping with the nine-week course.
Being a facilitator is a great way to work on your own business. It’s fun, and you can make some great friendships and connections with a whole class of new entrepreneurs.
Facilitators run the CO.STARTERS sessions which meet once a week for nine weeks for two to three hours at a time. The training will take place June 5-6 at The Gig Co Working Space located at 119 N. 19th, La Crosse. Exact times for the training will be announced soon.
To find out more, interested individuals can contact Aaron Reimler at 608-797-5746, or by email, aaron.reimler@couleecap.org. To learn more about CO.STARTERS, head to www.couleeco.com/costarters.
Farmers Market, May 25
On Saturday, May 25, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. sample some of the delights from local farmers, artisans and other producers at the Viroqua Farmers Market. If you are interested in being a vendor, please contact the Viroqua Chamber Main Street office at 608-637-2575.
Cars & Coffee, May 26
Rev your engines and get ready another season of Cars & Coffee, starting May 26, from 8-11 a.m. Join S&S Cycle, Inc. and Kickapoo Coffee for a morning of sweet rides and quality brews at Kickapoo Coffee—Viroqua.
Show off your hot rods, bikes and fly rides and enter to win: Best Car, Best Truck, or Best Motorcycle. Or just cruise by to see some of the finest rides the Driftless has to offer. Each category winners will receive a sweet swag bag full of S&S Cycle and Kickapoo Coffee gear.
Viroqua Beer Walk, June 28
The Viroqua Beer Walk is almost here! Tickets are selling fast for this event scheduled for June 28 at 6 p.m. Save the date!
Enjoy delicious local food and craft beer at 20 stops in downtown Viroqua. This event was a huge hit last year and we can’t wait to share some of the fun new additions for 2019. We will announce business stops and all of the fun on the event page as new and exciting aspects of the event unfold. Not to be missed. All proceeds from the event will benefit placemaking efforts in Viroqua. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/546688569154949/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.