Street Talk: Viroqua Beer Walk tickets are on sale now

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is celebrating our third year of the Viroqua Beer Walk. This year our sponsor, Sleepy Hollow, will be joining in the fun. This event sells out quickly and features 22 stops with beer, appetizers and a chance to win big gift baskets full of goodies. This year VIP tickets give guests the opportunity to skip the line at all of the stops, register early, enjoy exclusive appetizers and win prizes just for VIPs. Tickets are available online via the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page. Designated driver tickets are also available. The event is on June 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. We have sold out early every year, so be sure to get your tickets soon. Give us a call at the Chamber office with additional questions, 608-637-2575
Sales Fair, March 14-21
Join us at Nelson Agri-Center for their 49th annual Sales Fair, "Back to the '80's." The biggest sale of the year, with lowest prices of the year starts Saturday, March 14 and runs through March 21. Join them for the open house Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 for costumes, live music, food, sales reps, door prizes and more. March 14 they'll have brats and hot dogs on the grill available for purchase outside the store. For additional deals, and information check out the sales flyer or look check out their Facebook page.
St. Patrick’s Day fun
There are plenty of opportunities to celebrate in Viroqua on St. Patrick’s Day, whether you are Irish or not!
If Irish music is your thing, stop in to Parrish Music on Tuesday the 17th at 6 p.m. Open session for musicians playing Irish tunes, listeners welcome, BYOB.
Tangled Hickory is featuring Irish-themed drink specials on the 17th, as well as corned beef and cabbage dinners from 5 p.m. until sold out. Kickapoo Corners and Kickapoo Creekside in Readstown will likely offer corned beef and cabbage as well. The Cheese Corner always has a delicious lunch special on St. Patty’s Day, and the Legion and Pacifico will be certain to offer some fun... We haven’t heard any announcements about green beer but you never know. Hillsboro Brewing Company will be offering plenty of merriment...be sure to check out their Facebook page. The Viroqua Food Co-op will offer their delicious soda bread again this year and a delightful variety of grab and go beer. It seems likely that corned beef and cabbage will appear on the hot bar. And if you don’t get your fix of everything Celtic on the 17th, the Viroqua Area Rotary Club is producing Celtic Beat 3 on Sunday, March 29 at 1 p.m. in the historic Temple Theatre. The event celebrates all things Celtic and will delight audiences with music, song and dance with the grand finale performed by the La Crosse and District Pipes and Drums. Tickets are available at the Chamber office, Citizens First Bank, Associated Bank, Royal Bank, Nelson Agri-Center, Quillin's, Tangled Hickory, Viroqua Food Co-op, Vernon Women’s Alliance and the Viroqua High School Student Council. For more information, call 632-0224.
Coffee tasting, March 28
Kickapoo Coffee's Coffee tasting and roastery tour will take place at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery March 28 at 10 a.m. The roastery is inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public.
Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Backyard chickens program, March 30
A backyard chickens program will be held at McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua March 30 6 p.m.
This program is in partnership with the Vernon County Extension Office. Emery Bork will lead the program in the library program room. Bork will present basic information to help people get started with the process of owning backyard chickens. From chicks to coops, this program will give you the basic information you need.
For more information, contact thelibrary at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
Branding 101 Workshop, March 31
A Branding 101 Workshop will be held at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street March 31 at 5:30 p.m.
Branding is one of the most important aspects of marketing a business or nonprofit entity and one that is sometimes overlooked. What is your story? The font that you use in all of your communication? Your corporate brand standards? Is your messaging consistent and coming from "one voice"? If you're unsure of any of these things, this workshop is for you. Free for Chamber members and just $10 for the general public. The course has registration minimums. Registration is required.