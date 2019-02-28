The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is accepting applications for vendors for the Night Market and Farmers Market. If you are interested in vending at either event, please check out the vendor applications on the Farmers Market page at www.viroqua-wisconsin.com.
Applications will be accepted until both markets are full. Please be in touch with the Viroqua Chamber Main Street office with any questions or concerns at 608-637-2575
Last call for Viroqua Chamber Main Street Annual BASH tickets. This is our only annual fundraiser and we are so excited to share a night of exquisite food and company with you. Seats are very limited at this point. The event is May 9 at Pedretti’s Party Barn. Delicious food from the Driftless Café and scrumptious desserts from Cowboy David’s Bake Shoppe will be served. For more information, visit the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page.
The second annual beer walk tickets go on sale March 8 at 8 a.m. Join the Viroqua Chamber Main Street and 22 of our members for a craft beer experience to remember. We are eager to welcome back Hillsboro Brewing Company, Pearl Street Brewery and our fingers are crossed for Driftless Brewing Company. Each stop will have craft beer to sample, as well as appetizers/food. Some stops will have music and games, and there will be several opportunities for prizes. This event sold out very quickly last year. Don’t miss out on tickets for this year. The link for tickets will be on our website and also on Facebook.
First Thursday, March 7
VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception will be held on March 7 and the gallery will be welcoming back artist Mike Lind. Mike’s beautifully drawn and painted artworks were very well-received in his two prior exhibits at the gallery, and those who admire his work are always eager to see what new theme he will explore. His latest works meld topographic mapping of the Kickapoo River with the creatures that inhabit the river and its banks.
Mike Lind’s work and the works of VIVA’s 24 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on March 7 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table, where you may enjoy the culinary artistry of Mike’s wife Dani. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
“Conversations” program, March 1
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be launching a new program on March 1 titled, “Conversations.” This adult program is an opportunity for participants to talk about our community, meet people, discover new ideas, and reminisce about the past. The program will be held on the first and third Friday of each month from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the library. Coffee will be provided. The topics for the first three sessions are:
March 1 will be The Echo Project. The Exploring Cultural History Online (ECHO) Project developed by the Winding Rivers Library System consists of photographs and postcards documenting the history and culture of western Wisconsin, specifically Buffalo, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.
March 15 will be St. Patrick’s Day. Participants will discuss the history of the Irish holiday and play a few games, including St. Patrick’s Day trivia.
April 5 will be the “Remember Game.” Those who attend will reminisce about days gone by as they play the “Remember Game.” This fun activity will have participants thinking back to special moments in their life. There will be a door prize given for the winner of the game.
For more information about these upcoming programs, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.