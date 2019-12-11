Street Talk: Viroqua Bucks are available for holiday gift giving

Viroqua Bucks are the perfect gift for everyone on your list and they can be spent at any of our member businesses from Culver's to Buzzzy’s, Driftless Café to Bon Ton, Quillin's to the Drifting Boutique. They are available in any denomination and do not have an expiration date. Viroqua Bucks can be purchased at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Visitor Center, 114 S. Main St. in Viroqua from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Give the gift of local shopping to those you love. If you have any questions about Viroqua Bucks, please give us a call at 608-637-2575.
Ridgetones concert, Dec. 14
The Ridgetones Holiday Concert will be presented in the Historic Temple Theatre Dec. 14 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for children 6-12, and free for children under 6. Tickets available at www.httix.com.
Vernon Women's Alliance, Dec. 17
The Vernon Women's Alliance Meeting meets at the American Legion/Tap House 138 Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m.
VWA is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Solstice Dinner, Dec. 19
Join the Driftless Café on Dec. 19 for their annual Solstice Dinner! This is a “pay-what-you-can” event, and proceeds will be donated to local families in need. There will be refreshments and caroling outside the cafe. Reservations will not be accepted. The cafe is proud and excited to serve their community and appreciate the community's support. Please share with any and all that may be interested. Dinner service begins at 5 p.m. For more information, check out the Driftless Cafe Facebook page.
'It's A Wonderful Life,' Dec. 21
"It's A Wonderful Life" (1946) will be shown at the Historic Temple Theatre Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at www.httix.com.
Coffee tasting, Dec. 28
Kickapoo Coffee's coffee tasting and roastery tour will be held at the roastery Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month. The roastery is located inside the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public. Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Common Ground Get Down, Dec. 28
Common Ground Get Down is a benefit for the Commons in Viroqua. Come check out the new free store, the art, and the ambience. There will be a community potluck from 5-7 p.m. Please bring your own dishes. There will be some to use but bringing your own is preferable. Wine tasting to your hearts content by Driftless Sacred Grove. Dancing in the theater from 6-10 p.m. with bINg Bong (6-8) and Murder Queen (8-10). Its gonna be awesome. Kid and family friendly. Admission is a $5 to $10 sliding scale. Kids free. For more information, check out the Commons Facebook page.