Join Bluedog Cycles Feb. 9 for Love Stomp 2019. There will be a delicious dinner hosted by Rooted Spoon, followed by a beautiful candlelit snowshoe stomp around the VFW trails. Hours: 5:30-7 p.m. happy hour and dinner at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table; 7:30-9:30 p.m. candlelit snowshoe stomp and bonfire at VFW.
Cost is $100 per couple (includes dinner, dessert and a drink, as well as rental snowshoes if needed). The evening is limited to 40 couples. Tickets are available for purchase at Bluedog Cycles, 201 S. Main St., Viroqua.
Supply swap, Feb. 11
A supply swap will be held at Ewetopia Feb. 11 from 4-7 p.m. Clean out your stash! Bring your yarn, wool, or other fiber supplies to Ewetopia to swap. No swap “system” in place: Be kind, be generous, and give more than you take. If you end up with items that you don’t get rid of, you may opt to donate the items to Ewetopia or Artful Fabrications, or just take them back home. For more details, check out the Ewetopia Facebook page.
Girls night out event, Feb. 12
Winter is dragging and we could all use a GNO (girls night out)! Come to Kickapoo Creekside at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 for their first purse and jewelry raffle. Purchase a chance to win your choice of purses and jewelry (and possibly more) for only $2. There will also be lots of great food and drink specials. Call up your girlfriends and make plans to attend as it’s going to be a blast! Check out Kickapoo Creekside’s Facebook page for more information.
I&E Club, Feb. 13
Food and Business from Scratch is the topic of the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting Feb. 13. The meeting, which is held at the Food Enterprise Center, starts at 5:30 p.m.
Justin Johnson, CEO/founder of Sustainable Kitchens, will talk about how he launched his scratch-food focused consulting firm in his home office in 48 hours, with no capital and no plan. A 20-year restaurant veteran, Johnson had an idea he thought would change the way institutional operators approached food service. Today, just four years later, Sustainable Kitchens is a million dollar company and has executed projects all over Wisconsin with hospitals, schools, restaurants, retirement homes and even the Milwaukee Brewers. Johnson will share his experience building a new category, scaling a business from nothing, recovering from mistakes and bad decisions, as well as, his biggest victories and most crushing failures along the rocky road to revolutionize institutional food service.
The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street. For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575. The meetings are free and no reservations are required.
Valentine’s Day dinner, Feb. 14
A Valentine’s Day dinner will be held at Tangled Hickory Feb. 14 from 5-10 p.m. Spoil your Valentine with a dinner and wine package, which includes a long-stemmed rose, abottle of wine (special wine list to choose from), one appetizer to share (shrimp cocktail, spicy fried green beans or charcuterie and cheeseboard), two Entrees with seasonal dinner salads (prime rib dinner or butterflied shrimp dinner) and one dessert to share (cheesecakes, desserts from the bar and more). The cost is $89 per couple, plus tax and gratuity. Call 608-637-3031 or email karya@tangledhickory.com to reserve your table.
VWA meeting,
Feb. 19
The Vernon Women’s Alliance meets at the American Legion/Tap House 138 Feb. 19 at 11:30 a.m. VWA is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and the community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about.
