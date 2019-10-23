The eighth annual Halloween party at Tangled Hickory kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Costume contest starts at 11 p.m., with $300 in gift certificates up for grab for the best costumes! As always, fun music and drink deals and prizes. Check out the Tangled Hickory Facebook page for more information.
YIHS Halloween Experience, Oct. 26
Have a Halloween experience with Youth Initiative High School for $7, for the haunted house. For the full scare experience, cost is $12 and takes place at the Coffee Haus from 9 p.m.-midnight. Grades 9-12. Visit the Youth Initiative Facebook page for more information or call 637-6445
Halloween carnival, Oct. 26
The third annual Halloween carnival will be taking place at Vernon Square Cinema on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., so mark your calendars! Enjoy Halloween movies, face painting, games, treats and much more!
Join Vernon Cinema for a morning of tricks and treats! Please wear a Halloween costume and don’t forget a donation for the food pantry. For more information, check out the Vernon Cinema Facebook page.
Safe Trick-or-Treat, Oct. 31
Bring your little ghosts and goblins downtown from 3-5 p.m. to show off their adorable costumes! Post pics of your little ones in action with the hashtag: #ViroquaTrickorTreat for the chance to win 54665 merchandise and Viroqua Bucks gift certificates! Trick or treating in the neighborhoods begins at 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page.
Juke Box Party, Oct. 31
A Happy Halloween Jukebox Party will be held at the Eagles Club in Viroqua Oct. 31 from 7-10 p.m. Costume judging starts at 8 p.m., with three cash payouts for best costumes. Drink specials and plenty of fun. For more information, visit the Eagles Club Facebook page.
‘The Exorcist,’ Oct. 31
“The Exorcist” will be shown at the Historic Temple Theatre Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. Cost is $5. For more information, visit the Temple Theatre Facebook page or call 637-8190
