Linda Gilardi is in charge of the kettle campaign for The Salvation Army. Every day she rings the bell on her lunch for this great cause. Please sign up to ring for The Salvation Army of Vernon County! All the money donated stays local. It is a great way for an organization and students to get volunteer hours. Locations include: Quillin's, Nelson Agri-Center, Viroqua Food Co-op and Walmart through Dec. 24. Just an hour of volunteering helps a great deal. Indoor bell-ringing is at the food co-op and Quillin's. Outdoor bell-ringing is at Walmart and Nelson Agri-Center. Please send Linda Gilardi an email at gilardi2@frontiernet.net if you would like to ring the bell and help make a difference in our community!
PRWS Holiday Faire, Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Friday, Nov. 30 is a A Joyful Wassail for Adults, 6:30 p.m. to midnight, with live music and entertainment, singing, tree lighting, unique artisan vendors, festival meal, decadent desserts, silent auction, rafﬂe and dance party.
Admission: (Presale of tickets encouraged); Wassail Gold Pass $25 in advance/$30 at the door (includes entry, dinner, dessert, and a rafﬂe ticket); general admission $8 in advance/$10 at the door. Tickets are available at Viroqua Food Co-op, Pleasant Ridge Waldorf School in the front office and on the website.
Babysitting available at Youth Initiative High School by students from 6:15 p.m. to midnight. Call YIHS at 608-637-6445 for details and to RSVP (appreciated but not required).
Saturday, Dec. 1, is a A Festive Day for the Entire Family from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be craft making, a marionette play, children’s castle, crystal boat, and rafﬂe. There will be unique artisan vendors, silent auction, hearty lunch, bakery, and live music. Admission is free (food, beverages, and activities purchased separately).
Candy Cane Tour of Homes, Dec. 2
The Candy Cane Tour features lovely homes decorated for Christmas and is sponsored by the Vernon County Historical Society. The cost is $10. The tour begins with refreshments at the Vernon County Museum from 1-5 p.m. Weather cancellations will be on WVRQ and the Vernon County Historical Society Facebook page.
First Thursday, Dec. 6
First Thursday reception will be held on Dec. 6, again featuring the seventh annual Artisan Market and the works of 33 member and guest artists. The Market which opened in November and runs through December is a perfect place to find one-of-kind gifts for the holidays.
The diverse works of 33 member and guest artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display through December. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St., Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner at the Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
Cookie Walk, Dec. 8
The cookie walk at Good Shepherd will be Saturday, Dec. 8, in the fellowship hall located in the lower level of the church on South Main Street. The sale begins at 9 a.m. and ends when they are sold out.
You may choose from an assortment of cookies including frosted cutouts, spritz and more. Or you may purchase prepackaged one pound trays of assorted cookies. Norwegian specialties such as lefse will be sold by the package.
The cookie walk is sponsored by the Good Shepherd Women of the ELCA. Proceeds from the cookie walk will go to local and global missions.
