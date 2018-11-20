The Viroqua Chamber Main Street presents: Twinklefest 2018, which is taking place on Nov. 23 in downtown Viroqua. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and festivities downtown will kick off with a free 3 p.m. showing of “Home Alone” at the Historic Temple Theatre.
Open houses, exclusive sales and holiday cheer begin no later than 5 p.m. and continue after the parade into the evening with dance parties and after-party events at several of the bars and restaurants downtown. Be sure to check out the new pop-up shops, Red’s Mercantile, Viroqua Baking Company and Drifting Boutique, while making your way through the downtown.
The parade features local businesses, organizations and Santa! Grand Marshals are Pete and Alycann Taylor of Bluedog Cycles and their daughters.
For more information about all of the great things happening on Nov. 23, call the Viroqua Chamber Main Street at 608-637-2575 or check out our Facebook page for updates! Shop local, party local, be local.
Shop Small Saturday, Nov. 24
Support your neighbors and Shop Small! There will be open houses, discounted merchandise, and the opportunity to create a local gift registry. Stop by the Viroqua Visitor Center for Viroqua Bucks! More information about Small Business Saturday is on our Facebook page.
