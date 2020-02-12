Street Talk: Viroqua Chamber Main Street Annual BASH is May 7

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is delighted to announce that Annual BASH tickets are on sale now! Join us on May 7 from 5-8 p.m. for a night of fun and celebration!
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the business and tourism climate in Viroqua through innovation, facilitation and support. The Annual BASH is our big fundraiser of the year. This fundraiser allows us to continue to bring innovative programming to Viroqua like the Pop-Up Shop initiative, community beautification, facade grants, as well as programming that is loved by the community like the Viroqua Farmers Market and Viroqua Night Market. Help the Viroqua Chamber Main Street continue in a positive direction. Attend our epic dinner catered by James Beard Award semifinalist, and host of Wisconsin Foodie, Chef Luke Zahm of the Driftless Cafe. Enjoy local beer and wine selections, Wisco-Pop, Kickapoo Coffee and cake from Viroqua Baking Company. Special thanks to Pedretti’s Party barn and Vernon Vineyards for use of their exquisite venue.
The event will include silent auction items, live auction, 50/50 raffle and music. At 5 p.m., enjoy beautiful appetizers and drinks, and browse the silent and live auction items. Socialize with members of the business community as we celebrate Viroqua! Dinner is at 6 p.m.
Tickets are just $ 75 each for multiple appetizer courses, braised pork with Hawaiian rolls, chicken and sausage paella, seared udon noodles and roasted mushrooms, cheese and charcuterie boards, and antipasto trays.
For dinner, enjoy tenderloin and potatoes, green salad and white truffle risotto. Dessert will be from Viroqua Baking Company. To purchase tickets, visit the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Facebook page or call 608-637-2575.
Instagram for Dummies, Feb. 19We are excited to host Instagram for Dummies Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, 114 S. Main St. Viroqua. This class will get you through all of the basics and have you understanding and loving this fantastic social media tool for small businesses. Viroqua Chamber Main Street members will be able to attend this class free of charge, non-members pay $10. Registration is online at Viroqua-wisconsin.com or via Facebook. Bring your phone, laptop or tablet to the session with the Instagram app downloaded and ready for use. Thanks to Bad Axe Enterprises for co-hosting the event with us. If you have questions about this educational session, please call 608-637-2575
“2001: A Space Odyssey,” Feb. 21“2001: A Space Odyssey” will be shown at the Historic Temple Theatre, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
An imposing black structure provides a connection between the past and the future in this enigmatic adaptation of a short story by revered sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke. When Dr. Dave Bowman (Keir Dullea) and other astronauts are sent on a mysterious mission, their ship’s computer system, HAL, begins to display increasingly strange behavior, leading up to a tense showdown between man and machine that results in a mind-bending trek through space and time.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at https://www.historictempletheatre.com/.
Coffee tasting, Feb. 29Kickapoo Coffee’s coffee tasting and roastery tour will be held at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery Feb. 29 at 10 a.m.
Interested in learning more about what Kickapoo Coffee does and why they do it? Thirsty to try more of their coffees? Just looking to expand your general coffee knowledge? Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public.
Call 608-637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Steely Dane, Feb. 29Steely Dane will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
United by their passion for Steely Dan music, 15 of Dane County’s best musicians formed Steely Dane: “We consider ourselves to be more of a celebration of Steely Dan than a tribute. It’s a fantastic experience; a real blast to play these tunes that everyone knows and sings along with,” director Dave Adler. “The large ensemble fills the hall with soul and smarts. It’s a big band with a big sound,” John Roach of Madison Magazine. Winner of the Madison Area Music Award for best cover band, Steely Dane is dedicated to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd.
Tickets are $25 and are available at https://www.historictempletheatre.com/.