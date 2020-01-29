Street Talk: Viroqua Chamber Main Street offers classes

Registration for classes for the first half of the year begins on Jan. 31. Chamber members get free registration for all classes, community members pay just $10 per class. We are offering 45-plus classes this year and a standard business membership is just $200. If you are interested in membership information or in any of our class offerings, please visit the website: www.viroqua-wisconsin.com or our Facebook page. We are delighted to be able to offer classes on everything from marketing and branding to how to use QuickBooks and servant leadership. There's something for everyone! For additional questions, please email nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
We are giving away warm and fashionable 54665 hats this month as a thank-you to everyone shopping locally! Stop by the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Visitor Center, 114 S. Main St., show us three local receipts purchases made after Jan. 15, and get a free hat! Businesses really need community support in January and early February. Show them some love and we will show you some love! While supplies last.
Cloud Cult, Jan. 31
The Cloud Cult concert at the Historic Temple Theatre is sold out.
Tamale class, Jan. 31
A Tamale class and dinner will be held at Kickapoo Coffee Viroqua Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m.
Have you ever wanted to learn how to make tamales but just haven't gotten around to it? It's not as scary as it seems. Join James Beard nominated chef, Jorge Guzmán, of Pollo Pollo al Carbon as he teaches you how to make masa, stuff, roll and steam your very own tamales. This is a hands-on class, you'll be making chicken in chili rojo and queso tamales to take home and enjoy.
Along with the class, they will be serving up a delicious stew of pork in chile verde with hominy, some yummy snacks and as always, some incredible treats will be available at the cafe. Beer and wine will of course be available for purchase.
There will also be a 10% discount on all Kickapoo Coffee and merchandise the night of the event.
The cost $45 per person, see link for tickets. Cost includes a dinner of pork in chile verde, snacks and a tamale making class with tamales to take home.
First Thursday, Feb. 6
In February, VIVA Gallery will feature the work of Greg Cheesebro, studio potter from Viroqua. Greg’s new work will be unveiled at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on Feb. 6.
Greg creates wheel-thrown stoneware and porcelain that is turned, slipped or pulled, then high-fired in electric or wood-fired kilns. He makes his functional pottery in his home studio where he forms his clay pieces, glazes and fires them in an electric kiln, readying a body of work that will be sold at art festival and fairs throughout the summer.
Greg’s pottery and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception Feb. 6 from 5-7 p.m. and throughout the month of February. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
Beekeeping class, Feb. 29
The McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua will be hosting a two-part beginning beekeeping class. The classes will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Saturday, March 7 from 9:15 a.m. to noon inside the library at 205 S. Rock Ave. Jim Krause will be teaching the classes using materials from the University of Minnesota short course titled "Raising Bees in Northern Climates.” Some of the topics to be covered include equipment needs, obtaining bees, and maintaining the hive among others. Krause will teach new information at each class. The information presented will be geared for those new to beekeeping and especially people that are interested in becoming beekeepers. Registration for both classes is preferred. To register for the class, stop by or contact the library at 637-7151.
Krause of Viroqua has been a beekeeper for nearly 20 years. He sells his products under the name Krause Lil’ Honey Makers. This will be the fifth year of Jim teaching classes at the library.
For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.
