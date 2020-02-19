Street Talk: Viroqua Chamber Main Street offers educational sessions

Information about the Viroqua Business Park is available on the city of Viroqua’s website.
Here is the direct link: http://viroqua-wisconsin.com/city-of-viroqua/viroqua-business-park . Also, one can find the path to get to this on the city of Viroqua home page under Viroqua Business Park. If you have additional questions, please be in touch with Nate Torres, city administrator.
***
Registration is open for educational sessions being offered through the Viroqua Chamber Main Street for the first part of 2020. Classes include Servant Leadership, Marketing, Branding, Writing a Business Plan, Forming an LLC, All About Kiva, Building Your Own Website, Grant Writing 101, Succession Planning, Human Resources, etc. Registration is required for these classes. Classes are free to Chamber members and just $10 for the general public. Links to registration are online: www.viroqua-wisconsin.com and on Facebook. Please call the Viroqua Chamber Main Street with questions or concerns.
***
Vernon Communications Co-op is launching their fifth annual "Heart of Driftless" photo contest. Show them what you think makes our area so beautiful. Oh, and have a chance to win a free month of service. Visit www.vernoncom.coop for more information.
Dr. Seuss birthday party, March 6
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Dr. Seuss birthday party in March. The party will be held on Friday, March 6 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.. As part of the celebration, participants will be able to enjoy stories, activities, a photo booth and cookies. Any fan of Dr. Seuss is welcome to attend.
Born Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904, the writer produced more than 60 children's books before his death in 1991. His work includes many of the most popular children’s books of all time, selling over 600 million copies and being translated into more than 20 languages before his death at the age of 87.
For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.
Sign language class, March 18
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering a six-week online group course titled, “Discover Sign Language.” Registration is open, as the first class will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This is an online GALE course that will teach participants how to use this graceful, expressive language to communicate. Library staff will facilitate.
Instructor Erin Trimble will teach participants how to create the signs for numbers, the alphabet and to fingerspell proper names. Along the way, instruction will be given regarding the signs for colors, numbers, where you live, family, and the activities you like to do. This course will be taught using the best practices of the industry with minimum audio support.
The class will meet twice a week from 9:30-11:30 a.m., with most classes being held on Tuesday and Friday mornings inside the library conference room. Participants are welcome to bring their own computer to each class. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Register by stopping by the library or calling the circulation desk at 637-7151.
For more information about this upcoming program, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.