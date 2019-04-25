The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is offering classes in marketing, grant writing, social media, website design and online fundraising. For more information about the classes and to register, please visit our Facebook page or call us at the office 608-637-2575.
It’s not too late to sponsor a flower basket on Main Street this season! Please be in touch with our office for a form and sponsor a basket in honor or in memory of a loved one, or just because. Basket sponsorships start at $60 per basket. For a sponsorship form, contact Caleb
Walters at cwalters@
First Thursday, May 2
As the tour headquarters for the fourth annual Winding Roads Art Tour, VIVA Gallery will display a piece of art from each of the tour’s 42 participating artists. The works will be unveiled at the Gallery’s First Thursday opening on May 2.
The Winding Roads Art Tour will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The self-guided tour encompasses 22 studios in and around the city of Viroqua. Information on artists and a map of the tour can be found at www.windingroadsart.com and you are invited to follow the Winding Roads Art Tour on Facebook and Instagram.
The works of the Winding Roads artists and the work of VIVA’s member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on May 2 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
Farmers Market, May 4
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is thrilled to present our 26th annual Farmers Market! The market opens in the Western Technical College parking lot May 4, and runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market is a producer market that highlights the best produce, meat, cheese, artisan wares, plants and Amish goods from Vernon County. We are still accepting vendor applications, please be in touch with our office if you are interested in being a vendor this season. Call 608-637-2575
Tasting dinner, May 4
Join the Tap House 138 for a tasting dinner May 4 from 6-9 p.m., featuring Toppling Goliath Brewery, Eagle Rare Bourbon, Buffalo Trace Bourbon, E. H. Taylor Whiskeys and Wheatly Vodka. Fish tacos prepared by local chef Jason Trahan and music from 2for the Road. Register in advance or check out their Faebook page for more details.
Cinco de Mayo dinner, May 5
Join Luke Zahm and the Driftless Café May 5 at 5:15 p.m. for a Cinco de Mayo party with special guest chef Dan Fox. They will be serving up this dinner in the alley outside the cafe, weather permitting. The cafe is extremely excited to end its collaboration series with Dan from Heritage Tavern. This will be a five-plus course dinner paired with some specialty drinks that won’t disappoint. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased by calling the cafe at 608-637-7778.
