Street Talk: Viroqua Chamber Main Street office closed to walk-in traffic

In response to COVID-19 and based on recommendations from state and local officials, as well as the Center of Disease Control, the Viroqua Chamber Main Street office will be closed to walk-in traffic until at least April 6.
All in-person educational sessions for March and April have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Staff are available by phone and email, and we will be offering virtual Google Hangout and Zoom sessions for education, phone meetings, podcast episodes and grant assistance for businesses remotely. We will also be offering an e-newsletter for member business service updates, as well as federal and state relief efforts information for small businesses.
For additional information about services that we will be offering, please visit us on Facebook, check out our website: www.viroqua-wisconsin.com, or give us a call or send an email to nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com. For Farmers Market questions and assistance, email promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com.