The Viroqua Chamber Main Street has moved to a new location! As of Nov. 1, the office and Visitor Center will be located at 114 S. Main St., formerly the Encore space next to the Temple Theatre. This new space will offer a larger area for meetings, training sessions and events. We are thrilled to be growing as an organization and to be in a location to serve our membership and the community even more effectively. Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday or by appointment.
Twinklefest parade entry forms
Twinklefest parade entry forms are available! We are so grateful to our sponsors for helping to make this event possible. Vernon Memorial Healthcare and Xcel Energy, we appreciate your support so very much. To get a copy of the parade entry form, please call: 608-637-2575 or email: cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Pop-up shop
Meet Pink Spruce Photography & Boutique! Jen Cassellius opened Pink Spruce Photography & Boutique on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua as part of the pop-up shop program. Her business focuses on wedding and engagement photography and she has been providing those services since 2016.
With the addition of the boutique, Jen now offer custom photo books using customer's cellphone or (their own) digital photos, canvases and wall art, customized and boutique apparel, wedding day gifts, and handmade art such as pottery. She is passionate about helping people get photos off cell phones, USB drives, or computer and into a printed form. For example, she offers a book where she takes an entire year's worth of cell phone photos (this is great for a "baby's first year" baby book) and designs them into a book. As an example, she has a book of all cellphone images from her son's first year (totaling 621). They were designed and printed into a book that is140 pages. All the customer has to do is bring in the image files, even if they are still on the phone itself! Regular hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with "pop-up" shopping hours on weekends and evenings (or by appointment). Special pop-up shopping hours will be announced on my Facebook and Instagram pages.
First Thursday Artisan Market, Nov. 7
VIVA Gallery’s eighth annual Holiday Artisan Market will include the creations of 11 guest artists, and new work from the gallery’s 25 member artists. The market, a perfect place to find one-of-kind, locally-created gifts for the holidays, will debut on First Thursday, Nov. 7.
The diverse works of 36 member and guest artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m. and will be on display through the months of November and December. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
Ridge to Rivers Animal Clinic Open House, Nov. 8
Ridge to Rivers Animal Clinic will have an open house from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. Food and prizes and giveaways. Get to know this business and a little bit about all of the services they offer! 315 S. Decker in Viroqua. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call: 637-2227
