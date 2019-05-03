The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2018 at the 28th Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday, April 26, at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls.
The 54665 Podcast – Viroqua won Best Image Item/Campaign/Event and Laura Meeks of Viroqua was recognized as a Volunteer of the Year.
Mark R. Hogan, secretary and CEO of WEDC, and other WEDC leaders were on hand to recognize the efforts by Main Street volunteers and staff for the historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts in Wisconsin communities.
“All across the state, those involved in the Wisconsin Main Street Program are making a real difference in improving their downtowns by developing new and innovative ways to attract visitors and support local businesses,” Hogan said. “These awards recognize the organizations and dedicated individuals whose efforts not only benefit their communities, but also set the standard for other Main Street communities statewide.”
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 2,700 new businesses and more than 14,000 net new jobs. In addition, more than $1.9 billion in public and private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities. The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is celebrating its 30th year as a nationally accredited Main Street program.
During fiscal year 2018, Wisconsin Main Street communities were responsible for the creation of an estimated 619 net new jobs and 137 net new businesses in the state. More than 41,000 volunteer hours were worked in those communities.
