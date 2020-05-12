Street Talk: Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s Economic Development Committee awards more COVID-19 grants

It's National Hospital Week! This week we celebrate hospitals and healthcare workers who are committed to improving the health of everyone in our community. It is more important now than ever before to honor these incredible human beings, and say thank you for all that you do. We are filled with gratitude for the people keeping us safe and working long hours. Now is the perfect time to post something beautiful on social media for your friend who works in healthcare, send them a note or flowers, buy them takeout, remind them that you see all the work and that it matters. On behalf of all of us at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, thank you to our friends at VMH and at Gundersen. We appreciate you so much!
Thanks to generous donations from Citizens First Bank, Vernon Communications, Jeff and Angie Lawrence and the Viroqua Area Foundation, the Viroqua Chamber Main Street’s Economic Development Committee was able to award an additional $20,000 to five businesses via the Stronger Together Grant program. This grant has distributed more than $45,000 to area businesses who have suffered losses due to COVID-19. Community members and businesses are encouraged to participate. To donate to the fund online, visit www.supportsmall.net
Wisconsin Main Street has created a website for businesses who offer services online. If you would like your business to be included on this site, please send me an email: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com. Visit the site https://www.mainstreetwi.com.
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is still offering Zoom meetings at noon every Wednesday. These meetings are a great place to find useful grant information, and to connect with community members. We are also offering educational sessions, and one-on-one consultations. Please be in touch if you are interested in a meeting to discuss your business needs, nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
County offers zero-interest loan program
Vernon County Economic Development Committee announced a zero-interest, fast-turnaround relief loan program to help support businesses in the county through the coronavirus crisis.
“Our businesses are suffering due to circumstances beyond their control, and it’s important we at the local level do all we can to help,” says Garrick Olerud, Vernon County’s Economic Development Loan Committee Chair. “By offering no-interest relief loans of up to $5,000, we hope to help support some of the vital businesses that serve as this county’s economic engine through their time of greatest need.”
Vernon County’s Business Relief Loan is designed to help local businesses meet immediate financial needs due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and several executive orders from the Wisconsin Governor’s office. These changes resulted in significant revenue losses for businesses in the County which makes paying immediate obligations difficult. The purpose of this relief loan is to provide businesses small, deferred payment loans at 0% interest to pay for immediate needs such as rent/mortgage payments, utilities, accounts payable obligations, or working capital.
The program was approved Thursday by Vernon County’s Economic Development Loan Committee to offer these relief loans for qualifying businesses located in Vernon County that have been operating long enough to demonstrate financial viability. $150,000 has been allocated for this business relief loan program and due to limited funds, the committee will be scoring applications based on demonstrated business need. Loan applications are available online now and will be accepted until 4:00pm Tuesday May 26, 2020. Awards/decisions will be made in early June.
Program instructions and loan applications can be submitted now online at: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/economic_development/vernon_county_business_relief_loan.php
Applications and supporting documentation can also be printed and mailed to: Vernon County, Attn: Christina Dollhausen, 318 Fairlane Drive STE 94, Viroqua, WI 54665
Any questions, please contact Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County Economic Development Coordinator, at 608-606-6552 or Diane McGinnis, Loan Administrator of Economic Development Loan Committee at 608-637-5379.
COVID-19 CARES ACT (federal) and state relief information from Viroqua Chamber Main Street member, Julie Emslie of WWIBIC. WWIBIC accepts and processes PPP applications as well as local lenders: Peoples State Bank, Citizens First bank, WCCU and Associated Bank.
PPP loans
As of May 7, there was $127 billion remaining in appropriations for PPP loans. WWBIC is currently accepting applications for this. If you have applied, or are interested in applying with WWBIC, please be in touch.
Additionally, the SBA and Dept of Treasury continue to release new guidance on this program and have addressed/responded to the following issues:
• May 5, 2020
+ FAQ #43 - Extends repayment date for safe harbor to May 14, 2020
+ FAQ #44 - Clarifies affiliation rules wrt foreign and US affiliates
• May 6, 2020
+ FAQ #45 - Clarifies Employee Retention Credit eligibility for employers who repay PPP loan by the safe harbor deadline.
WEDC’s Focus Forward initiative
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has launched Focus Forward, a digital platform that catalogues resources related to recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. We anticipate that this website, as well as the resources that are highlighted there, will continue to be updated for the foreseeable future with information relevant to business owners.
Below are a couple examples of items developed/initiated by WEDC, and/or can otherwise be found on the Focus Forward platform:
Re-opening guidelines for Wisconsin businesses
Last week, Gov. Evers announced a series of publications that would address best practices and safety guidelines for Wisconsin businesses. With input from national and state health and industry experts, WEDC has compiled this series of industry-specific documents to help in reopening your business (while taking the necessary precautions to maximize safety).
Those documents can be found at www.wedc.org. It is advised to bookmark the page and check back regularly for updates to guidelines and the addition of new industry documents. Note the following industries are already included in the listing: agriculture, gyms & fitness centers, hair & nail salons, manufacturing, hospitality/lodging, retail, and restaurants, along with several others.
Grant program for ethnically diverse micro-businesses
The Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant Initiative is focused on supporting ethnic micro-businesses that are being adversely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. This emergency fund will provide a one-time grant of $2,000 per company for ethnic minority-owned micro-businesses operating in the retail, hospitality and service industries.
Note: If you recently received WEDC grant funds for your business (through the SB 20/20 program) and/or a PPP loan, you are not eligible for this program. (Please be sure to review other eligibility guidelines before applying.)
More information on this program can be found on the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s website: wedc.org
Tax relief
Just a quick reminder that IRS information on tax relief for businesses can be found at irs.gov
