The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is accepting applications for pop-up shops for 2019. What’s your dream for Viroqua? Applicants will occupy a storefront on Main Street rent-free for 90 days. For more information about how to apply, please contact our office at 637-2575 or visit our Facebook page.
Wild West Days, Aug. 15-18
Wild West Days will be held at 925 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Aug. 15-18. Admission to frounds: Adults $4, kids 4-12 $2.00, under 4 free. A family pass is $10 includes two adults and two children. The $35 per adult weekend pass includes rodeos and grounds admission.
Aug. 15, Tor’s Cowboy Church Concert-Historic Temple Theatre, 7-10 p.m. featuring Eric Nofsinger, J.P. Olson, Stuart Thayer, Carol Clement, Tom Baker, Diane Ellefson, Jim Robertson, Frank Randle, and Judy and Gary Herr. Tickets available at Nelson Agri-Center.
Daily events include: Reenactments, Main Street performances, old-time photos with costumes, children's games and crafts, stage coach rides, petting zoo, food vendors, saloon to wet your whistle, Wild Rose Cafe, Old West and New West vendors and period displays in an 1800s boomtown setting. Other special events include rodeo competitions, cowboy church and costume contest.
The annual parade makes its way down Viroqua's Main Street, Sunday, Aug. 18, at noon.
Farmers Market, Aug. 17
Aug. 17 is the next Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, in the Western Technical College parking lot. Enjoy fresh produce, artisan goods, meat, cheese and kettlecorn! To become a vendor call 637-2575.
VWA meeting, Aug. 20
The Vernon Women's Alliance meeting will be held at the American Legion/Tap House 138 Aug. 20 at 11:30 a.m. VWA is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
'Singin' In The Rain,' Aug. 23
"Singin' In The Rain" will be shown at The Historic Temple Theater Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.
All About Kiva, Aug. 28
All About Kiva will be presented at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Aug. 28. Kiva Microfunds is a 501 non-profit organization that allows people to lend money via the Internet to low-income entrepreneurs and students in over 80 countries. Kiva's mission is "to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty." Errin Welty from Wisconsin Main Street will talk about using this tool to connect to lenders, and talk about the role of Wisconsin Main Street in partnership with WWIBIC. The session is free for members and just $10 for the general public. Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2310251675968349/
'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,' Aug. 30
"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" will be shown free of charge at The Historic Temple Theater Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.
