Street Talk: Viroqua Chamber Main Street seeks artists to display work at visitor center

The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is seeking artists to display their work for two months at a time in our visitor center, 114 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information, or to inquire about being a guest artist, please email: nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Farmers Market applications are live on our website: www.viroqua-wisconsin.com or can be emailed by sending an email to: cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com. Applications are reviewed and accepted on a rolling basis. Seasonal vendors will be eligible for free educational classes as well as vision and dental insurance.
Happening in January at The Commons Community and Art Center, 401 E. Jefferson Street, Viroqua:
- Sundays, Jan. 19, 6:30 p.m.: Game Night at The Commons. Family-friendly card games and board games, for all ages.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15: “Citizens United” documentary viewing and potluck.
- Friday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m.: Out-of-Our-Minds Chamber Concert Series: Mary Ellen Haupert and Jonathan Borja, piano and flute recital
- Friday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m.: Community square and contra dance.
- Sunday, Jan. 26, 6:30 p.m.: Open Mic Night at The Commons. Come share your musical expressions, and listen to your friends and neighbors, onstage. Warm drinks available.
- Friday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m.: Ex Tempo Orchestra — “Paradox:” a multi-media concert.
The Commons is a volunteer-run community center offering gathering spaces for adults and children, a free store, workshops, concerts, plays and other participatory activities. There is always need more volunteers. Please contact programs@thecommonsviroqua.org to sign up to help.
The McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting numerous adult programs and educational classes throughout the year 2020. Recognizing the increased requests for additional programs, library staff have made a concentrated effort to schedule a wide variety of opportunities for adults. The programs and classes being offered in January include:
- Friday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. Tomah author Larry Scheckel;
- Saturday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. woodcarving;
- Saturday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. creating homemade cards and envelopes;
- Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. beginning knitting;
- Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m. Indian cooking class funded by the Viroqua Food Co-op Community Fund grant.
The library provides the materials for the classes. All classes are provided at no charge. Registration is required for most classes, as the class sizes are limited. Some classes will be held over multiple sessions. To register or for more information about a specific class, stop by or call the McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151
The Vernon Women’s Alliance meeting will beheld at the American Legion/Tap House 138 Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m.
Vernon Women’s Alliance is a dynamic network of local women. Making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month, 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion/Tap House 138. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about!
Fermented Vegetables 101 will be presented at Viroqua Food Co-op Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. The instructor is Laura Poe Mathes.
Incorporating more fermented foods into our diets can help with digestive ailments, improved immune function and more. In this class, you will learn about the nutritional benefits of fermented vegetables and Laura will demonstrate three basic techniques for fermenting vegetables: sauerkraut, kim chi and brined vegetables. Participants will get to try several fermented vegetables and will take home the recipes and a grocery list for making these foods at home.
The cost is $20 owners and $25 non-owners. Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/13224015
Kickapoo Coffee’s Coffee tasting and roastery tour will take place at the Kickapoo Coffee Roastery Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.
Interested in learning more about what Kickapoo Coffee does and why they do it? Thirsty to try more of their coffees? Just looking to expand your general coffee knowledge? Kickapoo Coffee holds a monthly cupping on the last Saturday of every month at their roastery inside the Food Enterprise Center, located at 1201 N. Main St. (parking in back). This tour of their facilities and coffee tasting is free and open to the public.
Call 608- 637-2022 or email info@kickapoocoffee.com with any questions you might have.
Creamery Creek Senior Living Facility on Chicago Avenue will be hosting a Norwegian Fashion Show on Friday Jan. 31. Join them at 1 p.m. for some traditional, and non-traditional Norwegian inspired clothing. For more information, call 638-1600.
An Intro to Wine Tasting Class will be held at the Viroqua Food Co-op, Thursday, Feb. , from 6-7:30 p.m. The instructor is Todd Wohlert, L’Eft Bank Wines.
Come to the co-op for a fun evening of wine education and sampling. Todd Wohlert, a food co-op vendor, will be our guide that night. Learn about how the wine world works, sample wines from around the world, and enjoy a fun night out with your neighbors. Wine and appetizers from VFC includes.
Cost is $10 owners and $15 non-owners. Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/271943374
