Street Talk: Viroqua Chamber Main Street seeks sponsors for flower baskets

Each year, with the help of private donations, Viroqua Main Street has been able to collectively hang beautiful flower baskets throughout the downtown area. It is with the generous support of our local businesses, service organizations and citizens that the flower basket project continues to be such a success.
This year, we would love your support. With a $30 contribution, you can sponsor a flower basket on Main Street in the name of a loved one, business, or as a memorial. Flower basket sponsorships may be shared, so partner with a friend to support the beautiful flowers that locals and tourists enjoy from May-September. At the first Farmers Market of the season, we will have a brief ceremony honoring those who contributed to this effort. For a donation form, call the Viroqua Chamber Main Street office at 608-637-2575.
The Queens Table, March 1Driftless Cafe Executive Chef Mary Kastman will be welcoming friends from Milwaukee on Sunday, March 1, at 5 p.m. for their second installment of The Queen’s Table. Guest chefs include: Lisa Kirkpatrick, owner of Goodkind Restaurant, Mia LaTendre, owner of Strange Town, and Jenny Lee, Owner of Perilla Kitchen. This will be a five-course tasting menu and beer pairing for $65 per person.
Limited seating available, so please call the cafe at 608-637-7778 to reserve your seat today.
History of the Masonic Lodge, March 3A program entitled, “The History of the Masonic Lodge and Free Masons in Viroqua” will be presented March 3 at 7 p.m.
Viroqua Mason Chet Melcher will talk about the Masons’ history and how they came to their current location on Viroqua’s Main Street. The program will include a tour of the lodge, located above the Temple Theatre. For more information, contact the Vernon County Museum at 608-637-7396. The program is free and refreshments will be served.
First Thursday, March 5VIVA Gallery’s monthly First Thursday artist reception will be held on March 5, and the abstract acrylic paintings of Julius Trees Parrish will be featured.
Julius is an autistic artist based in Viroqua. He shares a studio space with his mentor Pita Daniels (a VIVA Gallery member artist). Julius paints with acrylics on canvas and is most comfortable with abstract ideas. Under Pita’s guidance, Julius will often follow a theme or a specific shape or texture for multiple paintings. He loves bold bright colors and will often incorporate a color palette over several canvases as well. He may start a painting by looking at color first, rather than following an idea or using a model or reference photograph.
Julius has enjoyed painting his entire life. Whether attending Waldorf schools or homeschooling, art was always an important part of his curriculum. Other than his painting while in school, Julius has had no formal art training, other than the guidance of his mentor. He may well be considered an “outsider” artist. His lack of formal art education combined with his autism (and the lack of mental filters and restraints that are associated with this) allow Julius to create from a very pure place. He paints with abandon and intensity, always with vibrant results.
Julius’s acrylics and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on March 5 from 5-7 p.m. and throughout the month of March. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday reception will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
DWC anthology program, March 21McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is partnering with the Driftless Writing Center to host a program about the DWC’s newly published book, “Contours: A Literary Landscape.” Join Driftless Writing Center board members David Hough and Lisa Henner on Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m. in the program room as they take participants on a literary tour of the Driftless Region. They will discuss why and how the anthology was created, and several contributors will read from their work in the anthology.
The result of the Driftless Writing Center’s long-held dream of showcasing our area’s writers and artists in book form, the anthology features fiction, poetry, nonfiction, artwork, and hybrid forms from 64 contributors who paint a diverse and engaging portrait of the area we call home.
Copies of the book will be available to purchase. Proceeds will help support the mission of the DWC to foster excellence in writing at all levels and provide opportunities for our community to engage with authors and their books.
For more information about this program, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.