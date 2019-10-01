The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is celebrating 30 years of building community and empowering entrepreneurs! To celebrate we are hosting an apple pie contest on Oct. 19 at the Farmers Market in memory of Fred Nelson. If you are interested in submitting an entry, please email, nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com There is no charge to enter.
Citywide rummage sales, Oct. 4-5
Here’s your chance to have a sale of your own or to score great deals from your neighbors! Join us in Viroqua for the citywide rummage sales going on Oct. 4-5. Don't let these dates determine the length of your sale! We have some folks start on Thursday and some like to continue their sale on Sunday. Let us know where and when your sale will be and what kinds of goodies you'll have on our event page on Facebook!
Westby Co-op retail store grand opening, Oct. 4-5
The new location of the Westby Creamery Retail store is having a grand reopening weekend Oct. 4-5. The Curd Mobile here will be there Friday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and many other vendors giving samples of their product that that the co-op sells in their store on both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or later if it’s going well. Austin’s Rush Creek, Rocky Ridge Amish candy, Valley Fudge & Candy, and Great American Pancake are just a few of the vendors that will be here. Raffles and door prizes.
New hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Farmers Market, Oct. 5
The Farmers Market will be held in the Western Technical College parking log Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Women in Leadership, Oct. 7
We have all "washed our faces," climbed ladders, been influencers, opened our own businesses, faced challenges and balanced work, life, creativity and the dynamics that go with that balancing act. Sometimes things are emotional, sometimes things are frustrating, sometimes the challenges start to look insurmountable. In this workshop we are going to work through all of those variables and talk about what it really means to be a woman in leadership. Sessions are free to members and $10 for the general public. Sessions will be held at Western Technical College in partnership for this event. Event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, email nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
All About Kiva, Oct. 9
Kiva Microfunds is a 501 nonprofit organization that allows people to lend money via the Internet to low-income entrepreneurs and students in over 80 countries. Kiva's mission is "to connect people through lending to alleviate poverty." Errin Welty from Wisconsin Main Street will talk about using this tool to connect to lenders, and talk about the role if Wisconsin Main Street in partnership with WWIBIC. Session is free for members and just $10 for the general public. The 5:30 p.m. workshop is at Western Technical College in partnership.
I&E Club, Oct. 9
The next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting is Wednesday, Oct. 9,at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6 p.m. Jonah Curley, grocery manager at the Viroqua Food Co-op, will present "How to get your product on the store shelf." The focus of this meeting will be on food but could benefit anyone starting out with a new product that they are trying to market. Jonah will discuss what you should have ready before you ask a retailer to carry your product, how to promote your product once it is in the store, and how to develop a relationship with the stores you sell in. Anyone who is interested in starting to sell their products in retail settings or anyone is struggling with sales in the stores they are currently in, would benefit from this presentation.
Maplewood Quilt Show, Oct. 12
The 15th annual Maplewood Quilt Show at Maplewood Terrace will be Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission to the show is $3 per person and includes workshops starting at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is available on site.
The show will be held inside Maplewood Terrace at 620 S. Garfield Ave. in Viroqua. All proceeds from the show and the quilt raffle will go to benefit Maplewood Terrace Assisted Living tenants.
Quilts to display or sell are being sought – quilts may be new or vintage. For more information contact Diane at 637-6358 ordgloede@bethelhome.org
Classes, Oct. 16 and Oct. 17
The Viroqua Food Co-op will be offering a couple classes this month.
The first is Herbal Kids: Winter Foundations Class, Tuesday, Oct. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The instructor is Jess Krueger. Particpants will explore tried and true strategies and herbal remedies for kids (and their adults) holistic winter health. The focus will be on nourishing kitchen recipes, kid-friendly herbs: their energetics and best applications, as well as safety and suggested dosing. There will be an herbal and honey-based cough syrup demonstration and recipes to take home. The cost is $20 for VFC owners/$25 for non-owners.
The second class is Intro to Wine, Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The instructor is Todd Wohlert. This will be a fun evening of wine education and sampling. Todd Wohlert, one of the VFC's favorite vendors, will be the guide that night. Learn about how the wine world works, sample wines from around the world, and enjoy a fun night out with your neighbors. Light snacks will be available for wine pairing. The cost $20 for VFC owners/$25 for non-owners Advanced registration required.
Advanced registration required for both classes. Register at the VFC customer service desk or call the VFC at 608-637-7511.
Pert Near, Oct. 19
Join Bluedog Cycles for the eighth annual Pert Near 20 Mountain Bike Race! With three courses, the longest being pert near 20 miles (or maybe a couple miles longer) and a trip down the new machine built trail, Vitrailius, this year's race is sure to be the best yet. With the race starting and finishing at the lower pavilion of Sidie Hollow, there will be opportunities to camp, hang out and celebrate all that is great about mountain biking. Registration is open and filling up fast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.