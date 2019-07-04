The Viroqua Chamber Main Street will be facilitating Co.Starters, a nine-week bootcamp for entrepreneurs that takes participants from business plan to business in a group setting. Classes will be on Tuesday evenings beginning in August. For more information, please contact Nora at the Viroqua Chamber Main Street. nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
Farmers Market, July 6
The Farmers Market is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Western Technical College parking lot. Enjoy delicious fresh local produce, baked goods, crafts and artisan wares from more than 60 vendors. If you are interested in being a vendor at the market, contact the office at 637-2575 or promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
Anniversary, July 8 Celebrate Anytime Fitness’ one-year anniversary July 8.Enjoy a cookout for the community from 5-7 p.m. (free with optional donation to our local low cost spay/ neuter clinic—Alterations Cat Snip Clinic) serving drinks, brats, hamburgers and veggie burgers.
The gym will be open to the public, and you can try the gym for the day for free during staff hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come in and do a workout or just take a tour of the facility. You will even be able to try classes. Free enrollment that day.
July special
Announcing a commercial sized wash-and-fold special at County Seat Laundry. Call Andy or Laura at 608-638-8060, Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for details
I&E Club, July 10
“Marketing, Advertising, Branding and Design” will be topic of the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting.
Marketing, advertising, branding and design are critical to how a business is presented to the public and perceived by its customers. The speaker at the next Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, will be Tony Roberts, a 22-year veteran of the branding, advertising and marketing industry.
He is president of The BLU Group – Advertising & Marketing in La Crosse, which he started in 2004. Prior to founding The BLU Group, Tony worked as a senior account executive for multiple national brands at Ovation Marketing.
These included NEBS, Betty Crocker, and Hickory Farms.
In between his time at Ovation and launching The BLU Group, Tony was a freelance creative consultant and project manager for General Mills in Minneapolis.
Tony’s experience covers multiple disciplines and a variety of mediums. From marketing plans, branding, and design to websites, social media, e-mail, text, and more, Tony has the background to help our members get started on the right foot and put a plan in place for future growth.
Be prepared with your questions because after a short introduction Tony will be spending his time with us asking what your goals are, what you might be struggling with from a marketing and advertising perspective (or even business in general), and what type of plan you have place in order to succeed in your industry.
Don’t worry. You don’t have to have all the answers. Our goal is to open up new opportunities and spark ideas through his engaging back and forth.
The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at the Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Networking starts at 5:30 p.m., the program begins at 6 p.m. The I&E Club is organized jointly by Vernon Economic Development Association and Viroqua Chamber Main Street.
For more information, contact Sue Noble at snoble@veda-wi.org or 638-8332, or Nora Roughen-Schmidt at nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com or 637-2575.
The meetings are free and no reservations are required. Everyone is welcome!
Shop Hop, July 12-13
The second annual Shop Hop of the Driftless area yarn shops is July 12-13. Seven shops over two days. Amazing featured items, swag and chances to win prizes.
For more information, contact Ewetopia Fiber Shop at 637-3443.
Driftless Music Festival, July 13
The eighth annual Driftless Music Festival takes place in Eckhart Park, July 13 from noon-1 p.m. Music, food and fun under the trees — and it’s free Information is available at driftlessmusicfestival.com.
