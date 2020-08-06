Street Talk: Viroqua Chamber to offer session on how to save for retirement

Planning for retirement can be challenging, and we want to help you make sure you’re on the right track for your future. Join Aaron Cade of Cade Financial Services for an informational session about retirement and investing, and get a better image of how you can save for retirement. “Investing in Retirement” will be held Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.
This online session is free for all Viroqua Chamber members, and only $10 for everyone else. Email cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com to register and receive the Zoom information.
Servant Leadership Part 2Servant Leadership Part 2 will be offered Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.
While traditional leadership styles accumulate a great extent of power at the top rungs, servant leadership puts other people’s needs first and shares power with them.
A servant leader actively contributes in the personal development and performance of their team.
Learn all about servant leadership with Todd Mandel of Building Mighty Communities, and recent graduate of the Viterbo Master’s Program in Servant Leadership. Learn about the philosophy, steps that you can take to incorporate this style of leadership into your work and how this style of leadership leads to positive results. The class is free for Chamber members and just $10 for (each course, as this is a two-part session) for the general public. Class will be held on zoom. To register, email cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Farmers MarketCome join us at our COVID-19 version of the Viroqua Farmers Market! We are working to make sure it’s as safe as it can be, but it will take your help and cooperation to make that happen. Market is 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays on Rock Avenue, between Terhune and Jefferson, pedestrian traffic only. Come check out all of the incredible local produce, meat, honey, cheese, maple syrup, flowers, furniture, Amish goods, and more, depending on the vendors each week!
Rules:
- Masks are strongly encouraged, otherwise use a cloth face covering to protect both yourself and others. Masks will be available free of charge while supplies last.
- Please do not visit the market if you are sick or a member of a high-risk group.
- Please do not shop in groups. It’s best to send one person to the market to shop for your entire household.
- Avoid using your cellphone at the market (this increases your safety by ensuring you are not transferring germs from the market onto your phone).
- Always maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet while shopping and waiting in line.
- Follow instructions and rules set up to maintain distancing and traffic flow. Do not cross the street and disrupt the one-way directions, they are there to help maintain distancing.
- Do not touch produce, verbalize your request and the vendor will pack up items for you.
- Do not touch your face after a monetary transaction. Cleanse your hands as soon as possible. Hand sanitizer solution will be available throughout the market.
Market sponsors include Organic Valley, Campbell Family Homes, LLC., Wonderstate Coffee, VARC, Inc., Citizens First Bank, and countless anonymous donors who have made free vending possible for all farmers and artisans.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.