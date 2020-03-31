Street Talk: Viroqua City Wide Rummage Sales are postponed

The spring City Wide Rummage Sales are postponed until further notice. We know how much everyone loves this event, but we need to follow local guidelines and CDC recommendations in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are truly safer at home right now. When we are given the all clear from state and local officials, we will have a summer sale. If you have questions or concerns about this or have some creative suggestions, we are all ears. Please send us an email: cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Virtual learning sessions/Lunch & Learn
We are offering Wednesday virtual sessions for businesses and organizations to lunch and learn. Each Wednesday we will invite area experts on funding, grants, banking, working from home, wellness, and those who have developed creative approaches for their businesses during COVID-19. Here is how you can join the meetings. They are open to the public and free of charge. To join the meeting, visit our Facebook page for the Zoom link or send us an email and we will connect you. Contact cwalters@viroqua-wisconsin.com or nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Virtual Coffee Talk
The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is hosting virtual Coffee Talks, one on one with businesses/organizations who need support. Emotional, financial, directional. Anything that you may need. These meetings are open to all of our members, farmers, gig economy and entrepreneurs. We are here to help and provide resources. To sign up for your own personal Zoom session, email nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
54665 podcast COVID-19 resources
We are continuing to record the 54665 podcast and will be focusing the next three to five episodes on resources for businesses, and helping to navigate relief packages, unemployment, federal relief checks, and how all of this looks and feels from businesses on the front lines. Find these episodes on our FB page, as well as a library of more than 55 episodes on Apple podcasts, Stitcher or YouTube.
