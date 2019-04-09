Come celebrate the release of the Wisconsin Vinyl Collective Volume Three charity album, benefiting the Keep Wisconsin Warm Fund. The release will be held at the Temple Theatre April 11 at 7 p.m. The event features performances by Michael Perry and the Long Beds (New York Times bestselling author, humorist, singer/songwriter, intermittent pig farmer), The Mascot Theory, Bascom Hill and LASKA. Tickets are $10 for kids and $15 for adults; the are available at www.httix.com
Viroqua citywide rummage sales, April 11-13
Here’s your chance to have a sale of your own or to score great deals from your neighbors April 11-13. Join us in Viroqua for the citywide rummage sales going on the second weekend of April. What kinds of treasures will you find? List your sale on our Facebook event page free of charge at Viroqua Chamber Main Street.
Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, April 13
The Nordic Fiddlers Bloc will perform at the Historic Temple Theatre April 12 at 7 p.m. From Norway, Sweden, and the Shetland Islands the trio Nordic Fiddlers Bloc has a firm focus on the rich traditional fiddle music from where they each belong. With clever use of harmony, rhythm, riffs, and bass lines, their sound is unique, meaningful, and invigorating. Tickets are available at www.httix.com.
Garden planning, April 13 & 16
A free garden planning workshop will be held at the Viroqua Food Co-op April 13 from 2-3 p.m. and April 16 from 4-5 p.m. A new year means a new garden! Learn how to help your garden be beautiful, productive and low maintenance with Wisconsin Master Gardener Arwyn Wildingway.
VWA meeting, April 16
The Vernon Women's Alliance meeting will be April 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the American Legion/Tap House 138. VWA is a dynamic network of local women making a difference in the lives of women, families and our community. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month. Guests get free lunch and a chance to check out what they are about.
After Hours Open House, April 18
Join the Viroqua Chamber Main Street from 5-6 p.m. April 18 for a free networking event at Kickapoo Kind, a CBD dispensary. Their new location is right next to the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Visitor Center, 207 N. Main St. Get to know your business neighbor. Sample CBD infusions in baked goods and tea. For more information about Kickapoo Kind, visit their Facebook page or call 637-2575 and we will direct you to more information.
Easter egg hunt, April 20
Join the staff of Walmart and the entire community for this fun event at Eckhart Park April 20 at 1 p.m. The Easter Bunny will arrive by fire truck! Not to be missed. For more information, contact Viroqua Walmart.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.