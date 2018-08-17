The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is thrilled to announce that applications for our 2018 Viroqua Pop-Up Shop initiative are available now! Here’s your chance to kick start the business of your dreams rent-free for three months over the holiday season in Viroqua. What will your Pop-Up Shop be?
Be a part of the movement — contact the Viroqua Chamber Main Street today for an application. Application materials are due Aug. 31. Call 637-2575 or nrschmidt@viroqua-wisconsin.com
Farmers Market Kids Day, Aug. 18
Viroqua Farmers Market is excited to host two kids days this year. On Aug. 18 and Sept. 29 children are invited to sell items that they’ve made or grown. Plan on bringing your own table, chair and anything else you’ll need to set up shop. We can’t wait to see what you’ve got! Contact the Viroqua Chamber Main Street for more information.
Signal Ridge, Aug. 18
Signal Ridge with special guest Jacob Mahon will perform at Driftless Books and Music Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. Signal Ridge is a progressive bluegrass band out of Lawrence, Kansas, that formed in the campgrounds of the Walnut Valley Festival eight years ago. In 2013 they recorded their first studio album, “Prairie Fire,” and in 2015 they followed it up with “Here Comes The Rain.” Drawing inspiration from the likes of John Hartford and Doc Watson, these young pickers have grown up on the traditional road of bluegrass and are now ready to pave their own path in Americana folk music.
iOS workshop, Aug. 20
An iOS workshop will be held at Mac Help, 210 S. Main St., Viroqua, Aug. 20 from 5-7 p.m. In the iOS workshop you will learn the ins and outs of the iPhone and iPad. The workshop will be led by Matthias Minnig and will be visually presented as you work along with your own devices. This class is for beginners or people who want a review of the basics.
Cost is $10 per person. For more information call/text 608-632-7631 or visit machelper.org
‘The Big Lebowski,’ Aug. 25
A free screening of “The Big Lebowski” will take place at the Historic Temple Theatre Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. “The Dude” Lebowski, mistaken for a millionaire Lebowski, seeks restitution for his ruined rug and enlists his bowling buddies to help get it.
