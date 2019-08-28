The Farmers Market-Kids Vending Day is Aug. 31.
Enjoy the Viroqua Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Western Technical College parking lot. If your little farmer or entrepreneur would like to vend, please contact Kollin Burckhardt for more information. It is free for kids to vend at the market. Kollin’s email is promotions@viroqua-wisconsin.com.
Tasty Tomato Festival, Sept. 1Deep Rooted’s fourth annual Tasty Tomato Festival is Sept. 1. Come sample a selection of the best local tomatoes. The event celebrates all things tomato and our vibrant local food community from noon-8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 in advance/$12 at the gate, and kids under 12 free. Tickets are available at: Deep Rooted Harvest Days—Mondays/Thursdays 9-6 p.m.; Deep Rooted farmers market booths Viroqua Farmers Market- Wednesdays/Saturdays and Cameron Park Farmers Market—Fridays; and Viroqua Food Co-op.
Tickets include tomato tasting, greenhouse tours, kids’ activities, and an amazing line-up of musicians to enjoy throughout the day. There will be tacos, beverages, produce, and local vendors with merchandise for sale as well.
All tomato growers are welcome to submit tomatoes for the tasting. To enter, go to https://forms.gle/XaPLjFpUqUaHE9Gt6
A preservation workshop will be given by Driftless Folk School. Artists presented by Musical Chairs.
Some seating will be available but feel free to bring your favorite picnic blanket or lawn chair.
For directions, go to http://www.deeprootedorganics.com/contact-us.
Interested in volunteering? Sign up here at volunteersignup.org/MR93K
For questions or more information, go to info@deeprootedgreenhouses.com
First Thursday,
Sept. 5VIVA Gallery’s First Thursday opening reception will take place on Sept. 5 and will feature the work of Rebecca Kobos. Rebecca, who spends her summers along the Mississippi River in Iowa and her winters on the Gulf Coast of Florida, uses fabric to create realistic and whimsical fabric collages.
Combining strong colors and patterns in her work, Rebecca uses free-motion stitching to add detail to these “fabric sketches.” Her pieces often include fabric and fibers that she has hand-dyed. Some of her favorite subjects are cats, birds, plants, faces and landscapes. Her pieces include larger, framed wall art and smaller 5-inch by 7-inch collages that are made into cards.
Rebecca’s fiber art and the works of VIVA’s 25 member artists will be featured at VIVA’s First Thursday reception on Sept. 5 from 5-7 p.m., and Rebecca’s works will be on display throughout the month. The gallery is located at 217 S. Main St. in Viroqua. For more information about this and future First Thursday events, contact the gallery at 608-637-6918 or info@vivagallery.net.
The gallery’s First Thursday will be followed by a 7 p.m. dinner next door at Rooted Spoon Kitchen Table. Email rootedspoon@gmail.com or call 608-632-2120 to make reservations. The Rooted Spoon cash bar will be open during the reception.
